A strong week has pushed the Auburn Doubledays into a playoff position.

The D’days won six of their seven games last week, including doubleheader sweeps over both Newark and Jamestown, to vault into fourth place in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s West Division.

Auburn has won nine of its past 10 games.

With four games remaining on the schedule, Auburn now controls its own destiny. The D’days (21-17) are two wins above Niagara (19-17) in the standings, as the Power have dropped six of their last 10 games.

Auburn’s strong week began on Tuesday with a close 2-1 victory over Niagara, as pitcher Andrew Isdale (Northern Colorado) went 6 1/3 strong innings. He limited the Power to three hits and one earned run while striking out five, while RBIs from Bobby Stang (Georgia Southern) and James Bolton (Cortland) provided the necessary run support.

The D’days’ pitching was again strong in the doubleheader sweep against Newark. In Game 1, Sam Hough (Bates) and Simon Aluko (Charleston Southern) combined for the shutout, with Hough holding the Pilots to three hits in 5 1/3 innings. Stang added a 3-for-3 day at the plate with a double and three RBIs.

Game 2 against Newark was a slugfest, as the D’days pumped out 13 runs in the second inning in an 18-4 victory. Only two players — Fernando Espinal, Michael Whooley (Villanova) and Emil Sander (Oswego) — had multi-hit games in the blowout. Stang added three more RBIs.

In what’s become a theme for Auburn, the D’days were able to outlast Geneva in a 10-inning contest on Friday, when an error by the Red Wings in extras helped Auburn push across the winning run.

THINKING BIGGER

While Auburn has been chasing Niagara for the final playoff spot for the last several weeks, a higher position in the standings is now possible.

Thanks to Sunday’s sweep, the D’days sit only 1/2 games behind Jamestown for third place in the West Division.

Auburn would need a perfect week, coupled with a winless week by both the Batava Muckdogs and Elmira Pioneers, to nab first place in the division.

Four teams in the West Division make the postseason, with the No. 1 seed taking on the No. 4 and the No. 2 versus the No. 3 in a pair of one-game playoffs.

The winners advance to the division final for another one-game series.

The teams that advance from the division finals will face off in a best-of-three championship, beginning Aug. 3.

RECORD: Through Sunday Auburn is 21-17, fourth place in PGCBL's West Division.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 25: Auburn at Newark, 7:05 p.m. at Colburn Park.

Thursday, July 27, Elmira at Auburn, 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Friday, July 28: Auburn at Geneva, 7:05 p.m. at McDonough Park.

Saturday, July 29, Elmira at Auburn, 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park.