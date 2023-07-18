The Auburn Doubledays secured four crucial wins in the last week, including three in one-run fashion, to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive.

By virtue of their 4-1 week, Auburn sits 2 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot, behind the Niagara Power who currently own fourth place in the PGCBL’s West Division.

The D’days opened the week with a blowout 10-0 win over Niagara, supported by a four-run fourth inning and five-run sixth. Bobby Stang was the top hitter, going 2-for-3 with a home run (his second of the season), three runs and four RBIs.

After dropping a close contest to Geneva, Auburn’s next three games were all against Jamestown.

The D’days beat the Tarp Skunks each time, with all games decided by a run.

On Friday, Auburn took advantage of multiple errors to score three unearned runs in a 5-4 victory. The D’days, who led 5-0 at one point, fended off Jamestown’s rally in the late innings.

The next two games, in a Sunday doubleheader at Falcon Park, were similarly close. Auburn opened Game 1 with a run in the first inning on Hazel Martinez’s RBI single, then tacked on two more runs in the fourth on run-scoring hits by Emil Sander and James Mason.

While Jamestown answered with two runs in the fifth, Joseph Gleason and Michael Sills pitched two clean innings of relief to end it.

The night cap was, arguably, Auburn’s most thrilling of the week. Trailing 2-1, Auburn scored three runs in the sixth inning (of a seven-inning game) to nab the lead. While Jamestown answered with one run in the seventh, the Tarp Skunks were unable to push the tying run across against Sills.

Starter Cooper Polcovich earned the win, limiting Jamestown to two runs and two hits in 5 2/3 innings, while striking out eight.

Auburn faces Niagara one more time this season on Tuesday, with another chance to close the gap in the playoff race.

RECORD: Through Sunday Auburn is 15-16, fifth place in PGCBL's West Division.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 18: Auburn at Niagara, 4 p.m. at Colburn Park.

Wednesday, July 19: Newark at Auburn, 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Friday, July 21: Geneva at Auburn, 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Saturday, July 22: Auburn at Elmira, 6:35 p.m. at Dunn Field.

Sunday, July 23: Auburn at Jamesville, 4:30 p.m./6:30 p.m. at Diethrick Park.