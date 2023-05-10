The junior college Division III World Series is coming to Auburn.

It was announced on Wednesday that Auburn’s Falcon Park will host the NJCAA Division III World Series in 2024 and 2025.

Falcon Park is also set to host the NJCAA Region III Final Four this season and next.

The NJCAA’s announcement comes five years after Falcon Park’s renovation, that replaced the grass field with turf surface to offer a chance at more sporting events.

“We were excited for Cayuga and the City of Auburn to welcome the DIII Baseball World Series in 2024,” NJCAA representative Brian Luckett said. “Falcon Park will be a great location to host this World Series and provide a top-quality national tournament experience.”

Falcon Park is currently home to the Cayuga Community College baseball team, as well as Auburn High baseball and the Perfect Game Collegiate League’s Auburn Doubledays. The venue has also hosted high school sectionals and college baseball postseasons in recent years.

“Cayuga Community College is excited to host the 2024 and 2025 NJCAA Division III Baseball World Series at Falcon Park,” said CCC President Brian Durant. “In 2018 Cayuga resurrected its baseball program and partnered with the City of Auburn to retrofit Falcon Park with a new artificial turf surface that supported athletic contests and community events. We believe Falcon Park is one of the best fields in all junior college baseball, and we're excited to showcase this facility over the next two seasons.”

The 2024 DIII World Series will take place from May 25 through May 29, while the tournament begins May 24 in 2025.