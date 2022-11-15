Former Auburn Maroons running back Nasir Smith reaches milestone at Central Conn. State

Former Auburn High School running back Nasir Smith has reached a milestone figure for the Central Connecticut State football team.
Last Saturday, Smith became the 16th player in CCSU football history to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. Smith, a senior, capped the Blue Devils' opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run and finished the game with 30 carries for 148 yards and 172 all-purpose yards in his final home contest at Arute Field in a 20-14 loss to Merrimack.
He finished the game with 1,001 yards on the season. That total is 15th on the single-season rushing list in Blue Devils history.
Smith leads the North East Conference in rushing yards and yards per game, at 100.1. His yardage total is 16th in the FCS and his yards per game average is 18th. His nine rushing TDs is 35th in the nation and his 10 total TD's is 40th.
Central Connecticut State, with a record of 1-9, finishes its season Saturday at Stonehill.