Former Syracuse star Floyd Little in hospice care
  • Updated
NFL great Floyd Little talks to players on the sideline before a Syracuse against Boston College NCAA college football game in Syracuse. Little has entered hospice care, according to ex-Syracuse teammate Patrick Killorin. Killorin shared the update Saturda on Facebook, where he has provided periodic updates on Little’s health since May when Little’s bout with cancer became public.

 Nick Lisi, Associated Press

DENVER — Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little has entered hospice care, according to ex-Syracuse teammate Patrick Killorin.

Killorin shared the update Saturday night on Facebook, where he’s provided periodic updates on Little’s health since May when Little’s bout with cancer became public.

“Today we are going to talk about a new stage in Floyd’s journey. ... Hospice,” Killorin wrote. “Floyd’s courageous battle with a difficult disease (cancer) is now at a critical stage in his life. This is a time when a husband and wife must make important decisions regarding potential end of life decisions.”

Killorin, who spearheaded a campaign that raised more than $134,000 for Floyd’s medical expenses, added, “Through your thoughts and contemplation, send your love and prayers for peace to Floyd, DeBorah and family. Let them know they are not alone and that their courage and love in their battle evoke our own, and in that in our prayers, we are one with them in their thoughts, their hearts and their tears.”

Little, 78, is a three-time college All-American who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Broncos from 1967-75.

“All of our thoughts & prayers are with Floyd, his wife DeBorah & the Little family," Broncos chief communications officer Patrick Smyth tweeted. “The first Pro Football Hall of Famer to play for the Broncos & still a great ambassador for the team today, “The Franchise” led all of pro football in yards during his 9-year career from ’67-75.”

Little had his number 44 retired by both Syracuse and the Denver Broncos. In Denver Little was known as “The Franchise” because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating in the 1960s and with persuading voters to approve funds to build the old Mile High Stadium.

