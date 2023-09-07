The 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship Tournament had a distinct Auburn influence.

There were 17 teams that participated in the tournament. A team becomes eligible by winning their conference or being ranked as a top seven at-large team in the country determined by their season's record. The two teams that had Auburn participants were Army and Notre Dame.

The U.S. Military Academy is coached by Auburn native Joe Alberici, and one of the team's outstanding players was Auburnian Jacob Morin. Notre Dame had Auburnian Ross Burgmaster, an outstanding defenseman who also played a key role in carrying out an important team tradition.

Joe Alberici is the son of the legendary football coach Gino Alberici. Both Joe, his father and two brothers, John and Jason, have been inducted into the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame. After his remarkable Auburn High School seasons Joe enrolled at Alfred University. There he had an outstanding lacrosse career, being named as a two-time lacrosse All-American in 1990 and 1991. After graduation, he began his coaching career at SUNY Oneonta and thereafter at Duke University, and he was successful at both institutions. He then became an assistant coach at the U.S. Military Academy (Army) and became Army's head lacrosse coach in 2006. His teams have won their Patriot League conference titles for several years, and their 2023 title earned them a place in this year's tournament. He has been named the Patriot League Coach of the Year on three occasions.

Jacob "Jake" Morin was an outstanding player for Auburn High School, where he played lacrosse and hockey before he entered the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

At the academy, he had a standout freshman lacrosse season. He was fifth on the team in points. He was one of four players to have double-digit goals for the season. He scored a career high of five goals against Rutgers that year. The following year he appeared in and started 16 games. He had 27 goals and eight multiple-goal games, including a season-high four goals against Lafayette. During the current season, he started all 17 games, scored 36 goals and recorded 12 multiple-goal games. He received an honorable mention as a U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-American. Jake also had a great 2023 tournament. He scored an important goal against Maryland, the defending national champions, with three minutes left in the game to allow Army to advance in the tournament. He also scored two goals against Penn State in the quarterfinals, which Army lost 10-9, even though he scored a goal in the last seconds of the game that was not allowed due to time expiring.

Auburn High School lacrosse coach Matt Smith had the opportunity to coach both Jake and Ross during their high school lacrosse careers. When speaking of Jake, Matt said, "He was a gifted athlete, but more importantly, he was dedicated to being the best lacrosse player he could be. He always took extra reps after practice, working alone and working on whatever weaknesses he thought he had. He was a special leader and role model. He has been loyal to the Auburn program by volunteering to assist with coaching the current players whenever he was at home from the academy. He is a natural leader also dedicated to academics and a great asset to our players."

This current year, Jake has received a regimental assignment at the academy, being designated as the varsity athletic officer, which is a leadership position. He will continue to be a vital part of the lacrosse team meeting the challenges next season. He is also co-captain of the lacrosse team for a second year. Upon graduation in May, he has been designated as an athletic intern and will work with coach Alberici for a six-month period of time assisting with the lacrosse team. Thereafter he hopes to be assigned at an Army base in the state of Georgia to begin his military career.

Ross Burgmaster was also an outstanding player for Auburn High School, playing hockey and lacrosse. He and Jake Morin were teammates and friends. Ross stated that Jake, as an upperclassman, mentored him to become a better lacrosse player.

Ross's lacrosse career began early in his life since his older brothers, Jack and Alex, were also great players. They both taught him the game and after high school they continued to play lacrosse for University at Albany, and they also participated in an NCAA tournament during their Albany playing days.

During his high school days, in addition to lacrosse and ice hockey, he also played golf. He was a three-time Under Armour All-American and an Inside Lacrosse four-star defenseman for the class of 2020, and he finished with 276 ground balls, nine goals and five assists in just three seasons (due to COVID-19). He originally committed to play lacrosse at Albany, but when Notre Dame recruited him, he de-committed and accepted the Notre Dame offer.

During his Notre Dame freshman year, Ross played in all 12 games and contributed on defense by recording season-high ground balls against Marquette, Virginia and Syracuse. During his sophomore season, he was a key member of the Notre Dame defensive unit that ranked 10th in the country in goals allowed per game. He turned in a big performance in a win against Syracuse in the Dome, causing two turnovers and scooping up two ground balls.

His junior season speaks for itself due to the fact that his team, Notre Dame, won the 2023 NCAA tournament. Notre Dame was the third ranked at-large team to earn a bid to the tournament. In the first round, Notre Dame beat Utah by a score of 20-7. The team played great defense and Ross, as a long-stick defenseman, scored a goal. Next, Notre Dame defeated Johns Hopkins 12-9, and in the semi-finals Notre Dame defeated Virginia 13-12 in overtime. In the finals, Notre dame defeated Duke 13-9 for the championship.

As a side note, the quarterfinals were played at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at Annapolis. Ross witnessed the game between Army and Penn State, and after Army's loss he was able to go on to the field to meet with his friend Jake Morin to console him for the loss.

Another important event occurred during Ross's lacrosse career at Notre Dame. A tradition began in 1996, when the lacrosse team was led onto the field before every game by a team member playing the bagpipes. A gentleman named Sean Meehan was the first person to play the bagpipes before each game and when he graduated, he passed the tradition on to another player. It has continued in that fashion to the present day. During his freshman year, Ross entered the locker room and found bagpipes hanging in his locker. He realized that he was chosen to continue the tradition of leading the lacrosse team onto the field while playing the bagpipes. While he had no experience playing the instrument, he accepted the honor. Excited for the challenge, he sought advice and was informed that he should practice every other day. He worked hard at it and received some advice through "Jake" Morin's mother, who introduced Ross to her neighbor Betsy Buchanan, a well-known bagpipe player in the Auburn area. Ross took all the advice and is now proficient in playing the instrument. He plays one song as he leads the team onto the field: "Scotland the Brave." Before the Ohio State and championship games, Ross recruited another member of his team who was a transfer from Yale and an accomplished bagpipe player, Brian Tevlin, to play the bagpipe with him as the team marched onto the field. The dual bagpipes march may have been a lucky charm for the team winning the championship.

As for the honor of winning the championship, the team members will receive a ring, watch, clothing and a miniature version of the championship trophy, and the team will be introduced at halftime of the longstanding rivalry football game between Notre Dame and the University of Southern California.

Ross informed me that Notre Dame provides a trip to Europe every four years for the lacrosse team. As fate would have it, the trip was scheduled a day after the championship game on Memorial Day. The players had to bring clothing appropriate for the trip, and they left the site of the championship game in Philadelphia to travel to Europe. The team enjoyed the trip, visiting Germany and Austria.

Coach Matt Smith, speaking about Ross's high school career, stated, "Ross had a great deal of natural ability as a lacrosse player. He had a great work ethic and was physically strong. He had a toughness fearlessly playing the game and was an old-school competitor. As a defenseman, he always wanted to guard the opposing team's best attack man." Matt characterized his style of play as having the tenacity of a pit bull.

Ross, informing me of his plans for the current season and academic year, stated that the Notre Dame lacrosse team is ready to turn the page from last year. It starts this fall as practice commences, and the team will "control everything it can by working hard every single day."

Ross is a management consulting major and plans to enter the workforce upon graduation in the spring of 2024.

The participation in a national championship by these three individuals is a remarkable accomplishment. Ross Burgmaster being a member of a national champion team is a great achievement. These individuals did not obtain this level of success by chance. They worked hard, strived to be the best that they could be in their craft and accepted the training, coaching and advice of others. They deserve to be honored and praised by the Auburn community.