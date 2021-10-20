Harding: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker has earned right to wear No. 44

The last player to wear No. 44 for Syracuse was Rob Konrad. The next should be Sean Tucker.

Tucker, a second-year freshman, leads the nation in all-purpose yards (1,172) and ranks second in rushing yards (948). He is averaging 135 rushing yards per game, which puts him on pace for over 1,600 this season. That would break Joe Morris's 42-year-old single-season school record of 1,372 yards in 1979.

If you've watched Tucker, you know he is a real talent. These types of players don't come around too often. He is a player capable of smashing plenty of Syracuse records before, hopefully, heading to the NFL.

Tucker has expressed interest in wearing No. 44, but it's complicated. Syracuse retired the number in 2005 only to put it back into circulation years later. However, no player has worn the number since Konrad, who last played for the Orange in 1998.

The number 44 has been worn by Syracuse legends, namely Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little.

John Wildhack, Syracuse's athletic director, has said that no decision regarding the number will be made this season. Orange head coach Dino Babers thinks the former players and family members of those who wore No. 44 should have a say.

Floyd Little's widow, DeBorah, has already made her feelings known about the status of the number. She says it was her late husband's dream for her grandson, who is in high school, to wear No. 44 for Syracuse. She thinks it should be reserved until her grandson has a chance to wear the number.

The common thread in this approach is that it fails to recognize the star Syracuse has on its roster. Tucker is on the verge of passing Little for 10th on the single-season rushing yards list. Little had 1,065 yards on the ground in 1965. Brown and Davis, as great as they were, never had a season like Tucker's.

Tucker, who has nine rushing touchdowns this season, is on pace to score 15 touchdowns. Little's best was 14 in 1965. Brown had 13 in 1956. Davis scored 12 times in 1961.

The recognition of Tucker's ability extends beyond the stat sheets. He was named to the Associated Press midseason All-America team as an all-purpose player. The last Syracuse running back to be named first-team All-America was Larry Csonka in 1967.

For Syracuse, this should be a no-brainer. Tucker has earned the right to wear number 44. He is not some over-hyped prospect who hasn't proven his ability. He is not a family member of a past player who wore the number. He has shown, with his exceptional talent, that he already belongs among Syracuse's greats. If he wants it, 44 should be his.

Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.