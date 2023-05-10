Le Moyne College announced on Wednesday that it will move its 21 NCAA teams from Division II to Division I, the highest level of intercollegiate competition.

In a press release, Le Moyne said it also accepted an invitation to become a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) starting in fall 2023, a decision that follows a comprehensive study and process involving all key campus constituencies.

“The move to Division I and the Northeast Conference is a milestone event for Le Moyne College,” said Le Moyne President Linda LeMura in the release. “Since the College’s founding in 1946, athletics has been a vital component of our Jesuit ideal of cura personalis - care for the mind, body and soul. By making this move, we are building on a strong foundation of excellence that has been a hallmark of our student-athletes and our programs.”

“On behalf of the Northeast Conference Council of Presidents, we are thrilled to welcome Le Moyne College to the NEC family,” said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. “During our membership evaluation process, it became abundantly clear there was tremendous mission alignment between the NEC and Le Moyne from an academic, athletic and community perspective."

NEC member institutions include Central Connecticut, Fairleigh Dickinson, Long Island University, Merrimack, Sacred Heart, Saint Francis University, Stonehill and Wagner.

Accepting the invitation to join the NEC is the culmination of a 15-month-long process, which included hiring an outside consultant to conduct a feasibility study.

In June 2022, an ad hoc committee comprised of members of the college’s leadership team, faculty and trustees was formed. The committee conferred with the college’s faculty senate, alumni, members of the Jesuit community, student-athletes and their parents, and community leaders.

The process also included consultation with presidents who have moved from Division II to Division I athletics, as well as others who provided insight into the changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, the financial implications of competing in other conferences, and the relative risk of staying in Division II.

Upon conclusion of their work, the committee voted to support a reclassification to Division I, followed by a vote by Le Moyne’s Board of Trustees in favor of the move.

For the rest of the 2022-23 season, Le Moyne will continue as a member of the Northeast-10 Conference, remaining eligible for NCAA Division II championships. Effective July 1, Le Moyne will formally begin its reclassification process to become a Division I institution.

As of fall 2023, student-athletes will begin competition in the Northeast Conference. Beginning in 2025-26, all Le Moyne athletic programs will be eligible to compete in the NEC postseason, but will remain ineligible for NCAA competition until the 2027-28 academic year. The four-year NCAA Division I reclassification period allows new Division I members sufficient time to strengthen their program support of each team.

“Reclassifying our intercollegiate athletics program to Division I and accepting membership in the Northeast Conference is a transformational moment in the history of Le Moyne College,” said Le Moyne Athletic Director Bob Beretta. “We are thrilled that our student-athletes will receive the opportunity to compete at the highest level of collegiate athletics and have a chance to showcase their talents on the greatest stage."