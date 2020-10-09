Off target: ACC QBs throwing interceptions at alarming rate

The touchdown passes to interceptions ratio is raising eyebrows around the Atlantic Coast Conference and some coaches point to the coronavirus as the culprit.

Unlike last season when not one ACC team threw as many interceptions as touchdowns, three — No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 8 North Carolina, and Syracuse — are bucking that trend. The trio has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns, and three others — Duke, Florida State, and Georgia Tech — have more picks than scores through the air.

Take away the top ACC performers — No. 1 Clemson (7 TDs, 1 INT) and No. 7 Miami (7 TDs, 0 INTs) — and the league has 52 touchdowns passing and 45 interceptions.

Coaches are not placing the blame totally on the coronavirus, but some say it's a factor.

"That's a really good question," Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said when asked if the virus was the cause of all the picks. "I don't truly know, but it certainly has had to have influenced, right? Repetition equals consistency. And so when you don't have as much repetition, or if you have moving parts around you (caused) by the virus and roster changes and possibly who you're throwing to, chemistry is then affected.