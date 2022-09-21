 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ON SPORTS

Sciria: Syracuse University football team's 3-0 start changes the conversation

Purdue Syracuse Football

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader throws while under pressure from Purdue's Chris Jefferson on Saturday in Syracuse. 

 Adrian Kraus, Associated Press

Well then, how about that?

The Syracuse University football team is 3-0, its best start in four years. Last Saturday's thrilling victory at the JMA Wireless Dome (there, I said it), was the kind of game that gets the community talking and could end the, ahem, apathy around the program.

Amazing how in less than a month the Orange have gone from "afterthought" to "I thought they had a chance to go 3-0."

Give Syracuse coach Dino Babers the credit, so far he has done a nice job preparing his team to play and his new assistant coaches have done well.

The biggest difference has to be the play of starting quarterback Garrett Shrader. A lot of us thought the offense was going to run through running back Sean Tucker since Shrader struggled throwing the ball last season. Instead, the Orange are using Shrader as a dual threat.

Shrader has completed 51 of 77 passes (66%) for 709 yards and eight touchdowns. Even more important, not one interception as the Orange haven't turned over the ball a single time in the first three games. Shrader has carried the ball 46 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season in 12 games, Shrader completed 52.6% of his passes for nine touchdowns and four interceptions. His improvement is the biggest reason why the Orange offense is clicking. The throw that Shrader made to Oronde Gadsden II for the winning touchdown last week against Purdue was as fine as any throw you'd see a NFL quarterback make, perfect timing and in the right spot for Gadsden to make the catch. Gadsden has been a wonderful surprise as a sophomore, 12 catches for 193 yards (16.1 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

Tucker may not approach the numbers he had last season but he's still a home run threat that defenses have to account for. He's still on pace for a 1,000-yard season and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield (12 receptions for 124 yards) makes him even more dangerous.

All of this is possible because Syracuse's offensive line is playing well, allowing an average of two sacks a game.

The Orange have to clean some things up because they've been flagged 30 times with 18 of them coming against Louisville. Still, they haven't come back to haunt the Orange, unlike Purdue which was hurt by the unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that saw them kick off from their 10 and give Syracuse a very short field to start its game-winning drive.

Defensively it's been a mixed bag, the Orange held a good Louisville offense to seven points, then dominated UConn as expected. They blew a double-digit lead against the Boilermakers in the fourth quarter but every defense is going to have a letdown from time to time, of course Purdue's defense wasn't special either in that crazy fourth quarter.

Syracuse hosts Virginia on Friday night and is a 9-point favorite. Then they host FCS (what used to be Division I-AA) Wagner and could be 5-0 when they host No. 12 North Carolina State in their second ACC game.

A win over the ranked Wolfpack could mean clinching a bowl berth before Halloween but even more important it should be the real test of how good the Orange really are.

Syracuse's next six opponents are at No. 5 Clemson, vs. Notre Dame, at No. 24 Pitt, vs. Florida State, at No. 21 Wake Forest and at Boston College. Splitting three of those six games would give the Orange a 9-3 mark and a spot in a quality bowl game.

It would settle, at least for now, any questions about Babers' job security and  basically end the apathy the community has about the program.

