Skaneateles YMCA hosting Division III college game between Potsdam, William Smith

The Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center is hosting a Division III women's college hockey game Tuesday evening, that will feature a trio of local players.

Potsdam will take on William Smith, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Admission to the game is free.

The Potsdam team includes three players that formerly played for the Skaneateles varsity girsl hockey team: Rebecca Cain, Rachelle Cain and Meagan Teachout.

Teachout, who is from Auburn, is a senior forward in her second season with the Bears. She has seven goals and seven assists, on 71 shots, in her Potsdam career.

Prior to her two seasons at Potsdam, Teachout played the 2019-20 season at SUNY Oswego where she was the Lakers' leading scorer with 13 goals and 16 assists in 27 games.

Rebecca and Rachelle Cain are both in their first seasons at Potsdam.

Rebecca was previously the Lakers' team captain and offensive Most Valuable Player. She has one goal and five assists so far this season.

Rachelle, also a former Laker, was a scholar athlete and defensive MVP during her time at Skaneateles. She scored her first career college goal Nov. 18 against SUNY Canton.

Potsdam is currently 4-3 on the season, and coming off a weekend that included a two-game sweep over King's University (Pennsylvania).