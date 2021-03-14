Syracuse basketball back in NCAA Tournament, seeded 11th

After an up and down regular season, the Syracuse University men's basketball team will keep playing.

The Orange earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, securing an 11th seed in what's being labeled the Midwest Region. Selections for the 68-team field were announced Sunday.

All of the tournament games this year are being played in venues in Indiana to cut down on travel and minimize COVID-19 spread. Times and dates for games have not been announced, but first-round games start March 19.

SU's opponent in its first game will be San Diego St., the regular season and tournament champions of the Mountain West Conference. The Aztecs are 23-4 on the season and seeded sixth.

The Orange have a 16-9 record, including a 13-1 mark at home. The entered the final week of the regular season considered to in danger of missing out on an at-large berth into the touranment, but victories at home over North Carolina and Clemson boosted the resume. Another win came in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference over North Carolina St., before Syracuse fell in a buzzer-beater to Virginia.