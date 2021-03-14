Syracuse basketball back in NCAA Tournament, seeded 11th

After an up and down regular season, the Syracuse University men's basketball team will keep playing.
The Orange earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, securing an 11th seed in what's being labeled the Midwest Region. Selections for the 68-team field were announced Sunday.
All of the tournament games this year are being played in venues in Indiana to cut down on travel and minimize COVID-19 spread. Times and dates for games have not been announced, but first-round games start March 19.
SU's opponent in its first game will be San Diego St., the regular season and tournament champions of the Mountain West Conference. The Aztecs are 23-4 on the season and seeded sixth.
The Orange have a 16-9 record, including a 13-1 mark at home. The entered the final week of the regular season considered to in danger of missing out on an at-large berth into the touranment, but victories at home over North Carolina and Clemson boosted the resume. Another win came in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference over North Carolina St., before Syracuse fell in a buzzer-beater to Virginia.
"At different points this year people counted us out of any chance to be in this tournament, and, you know, these guys just never listed," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said of his players. "They never bought into that thinking. They just were determined to find a way."
The coach said his team has a big challenge facing San Diego St., which has won 14 straight games.
"They're one of the toughest teams in the tourament," Boeheim said. "I don't care if they're a six seed. They could be a three seed; they could be two seed."
If Syracuse were to win its opening matchup, it would take on the winner of No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead St. The overall No. 1 seed in the region is Illinois, while Houston is seeded second.
Third-ranked Illinois earned the top seed in the Midwest Region minutes after beating No. 9 Ohio State in overtime to win the Big Ten Tournament title Sunday, anchoring a region filled with surprise teams and mid-major monsters.
Led by stars Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, Illinois earned their third No. 1 seed and first since 2005, when a team led by Deron Williams and Luther Head reached the championship game before losing to North Carolina.
Illinois will face Drexel in the opening round next week in Indianapolis.
Seventh-ranked Houston earned the No. 2 seed in the Midwest after romping past Cincinnati on Sunday to earn its first American Athletic Conference Tournament title. West Virginia earned the No. 3 seed and Big 12 rival Oklahoma State was the fourth seed.
Georgia Tech's surprising run to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title earned the Yellow Jackets the No. 9 seed and a date with eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago. Fifth-seeded Tennessee drew a first-round game against No. 12 seed Oregon State, which won the Pac-12 Tournament title after the Beavers were picked to finish last in the preseason poll.
Liberty earned the No. 13 seed and Cleveland State was the No. 15 seed
The other No. 1 seeds in this year's tournament are Gonzaga, Baylor and Michigan.
