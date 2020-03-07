Syracuse falls to Miami in overtime in final game before ACC tourney

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in overtime, and the Miami Hurricanes made all six free throws in the extra period to beat Syracuse 69-65 on Saturday.

The Hurricanes saved their best shooting for overtime, when they went 3 for 6. They shot 37 percent for the game and went 10 for 31 from beyond the arc.

Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes, the leading scorer in the Atlantic Coast Conference, took a blow to the head and sat out after halftime. He played all 20 minutes in the first half and scored eight points.

Miami (15-15, 7-13 ACC) broke a three-game losing streak heading into the league tournament. Syracuse (17-14, 10-10) finished at .500 or worse in the conference for the fourth time in the past six years.

Syracuse's Joe Girard sank a 15-footer with 1 second left to make the score 56-all and force overtime, but the Orange's first basket in the extra period came with 23 seconds left. They went 0 for 4 from 3-point range in overtime, and 5 for 25 for the game.

Miami won without leading scorer Chris Lykes, who took an elbow to the nose in Wednesday’s loss to Virginia. He suffered facial injuries and likely will miss the ACC Tournament next week.