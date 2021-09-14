Syracuse season hits early skid after loss to Rutgers

One thing that's lacking is a clear choice at quarterback, and it shows. Syracuse ranks last in the Atlantic Coast Conference in passing (145.5 yards per game) and is one of three Power Five teams without a touchdown pass (Wisconsin and Kansas State are the others).

DeVito entered last season as the starter but missed the final seven games with a foot injury and now has competition in Shrader, a dual-threat transfer from Mississippi State.

"My biggest thing is I want somebody to win it on the field," Babers said. "Remove all doubt. Don't leave the decision up to me. They need to get it done."

DeVito is in his fourth season and has had the bulk of the playing time so far, going 26 of 43 for 241 yards. After playing just the final 2:29 of the opener, Shrader was 4 of 6 passing for 42 yards against Rutgers.

"We decided we were going to play him (Shrader) in the second quarter no matter what," Babers said. "The previous game we went by feel. We want to see him out on the field. To do that, you have to make a commitment. I definitely think that we still want to see both of those guys. We're looking to score points. Until we're 100 percent sure who it is, we need to keep letting them compete."