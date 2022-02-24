Two Cayuga basketball players receive postseason all-conference honors

A pair of Cayuga Community College basketball players were recognized for their on-court efforts, it was announced on Thursday.

Women’s basketball player Doray DiLallo and men’s player Shaheem Sanders were both named all-league players for the Mid-State Athletic Conference.

DiLallo, a 2021 graduate of Auburn High, started all 23 games for the Spartans and recorded 10 double-doubles — including nine in the team’s final 12 games.

She averaged 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals per game.

Arguably DiLallo’s top performance of the season came in a road win over Jefferson Community College, the No. 3 team in Region 3, on Feb. 2. DiLallo totaled 26 points and 12 rebounds, with 12 straight points to start the fourth quarter, in a 50-44 CCC win.

Sanders, who hails from Schenectady, had 13 double-doubles in only 15 games and was a rebound machine. The freshman had four games which he collected 20-plus rebounds.

On two occasions, he scored at least 20 points and 20 rebounds: Jan. 15 against Finger Lakes and Feb. 19 in the Spartans’ playoff overtime loss to Corning.

Sanders led CCC in scoring (15.5 points per game) and rebounds (16.2 per game), and finished 10th in Region III with a 54.7% field goal percentage.

