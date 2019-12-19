The Auburn Doubledays will have a new manager for the 2020 New York-Penn League season.
The Washington Nationals, the Doubledays' parent club, announced on Thursday that Patrick Anderson will be Auburn's new manager, according to a press release from the team.
Anderson managed Washington's Class A team in Hagerstown, Maryland last season. The Suns finished with a 65-75 record and were fifth in the South Atlantic League's Northern Division. Anderson managed the Suns for the last six seasons. Anderson has also been the head baseball coach at Hofstra University in Long Island and has also coached in the Kansas City Royals organization.
As for the rest of the Doubledays coaching staff, the Nationals on their website list Mark Harris as the hitting coach, Franklin Bravo as the pitching coach, Kirby Craft as the athletic trainer and Ryan Grose as the strength and conditioning coach. Harris and Bravo were with Auburn last season.
Rocket Wheeler, who managed the Doubledays last season will be the manager of the Gulf Coast League Nationals in 2020.
The Nationals announced the rest of their minor league coaching assignments.
· Former Triple-A Fresno pitching coach Brad Holman will fill the role of Minor League pitching coordinator, the spot vacated by the promotion of Paul Menhart to Major League pitching coach.
· Michael Tejera moves from Double-A Harrisburg to Triple-A Fresno, replacing Holman as pitching coach.
· Billy Gardner Jr. takes over as the manager of Double-A Harrisburg, replacing Matt LeCroy who was named Minor League quality control coordinator. The Senators also welcome former Single-A Fredericksburg National Sam Narron as pitching coach.
· Replacing Narron in Fredericksburg is Justin Lord, who joins the Nationals organization after seven seasons (2013-19) as a pitching coach in the Baltimore Orioles Minor League system. Lord spent the 2019 season with the Single-A Frederick Keys.
· The Single-A Hagerstown Suns will welcome a new manager in 2020, with Mario Lisson taking over after two seasons (2018-19) with the Gulf Coast League Nationals. Former GCL Nationals hitting coach Jorge Mejia joins Lisson as hitting coach. The Suns’ new pitching coach is Pat Rice, who spent the previous six seasons (2014-19) as a pitching coach in the Los Angeles Angels chain. Rice spent the 2019 season with Triple-A Salt Lake.