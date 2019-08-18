STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Cameron Knight hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 3-1 win over the Auburn Doubledays in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
The Spikes also took the first game. The Doubledays have now lost seven straight games, dropping their record to 21-40, worst in the New York-Penn League.
The single by Knight, part of a two-run inning, gave the Spikes a 1-0 lead before Luis Flores hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
After State College added a run in the fifth when Brylie Ware hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Martin Figueroa, the Doubledays cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when J.T. Arruda hit an RBI single, scoring Ricardo Mendez.
Hector Villalobos (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Auburn starter Amos Willingham (1-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
The two teams square off again Monday, before the New York-Penn League All-Star Game break of two days. The all-star game this year takes place Wednesday in State Island.
The Doubledays then return home to Falcon Park for a six-game home stand that starts on Thursday.
Game 1 report:
Stanley Espinal hit a walk-off triple with one out in the seventh inning, as the State College Spikes beat the Auburn Doubledays 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
Brylie Ware scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single.
The triple by Espinal capped an improbable comeback for the Spikes, who scored four runs in the inning for the win. Matt Duce hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.
The Doubledays took a 3-0 lead in the top of the sixth when Ricardo Mendez hit a two-run home run as part of a three-run inning.
Starter Enmanuel Solano (2-7) got the win while Bobby Milacki (0-2) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.
For the Doubledays, Mendez homered and singled, driving home two runs.