After a rain delay of about 30 minutes, Tuesday's Auburn-West Virginia was called with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, giving the Black Bears a 7-2 win.
West Virginia scored a run in the second, added two more in the third and another in the fourth to lead 4-0. Auburn got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth when JT Arruda singled to center to score Anthony Peroni.
The Black Bears responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 6-1 and then added its final run in the sixth.
Auburn scored its final run in the top of the seventh on Wilmer Perez's single to center to score Peroni that made it 7-2.
Perez finished with two hits and a RBI, Jake Randa added a pair of hits and Peroni had two hits and scored both Auburn runs. Auburn starter Niomar Gomez (1-4) took the loss.
The Doubledays return to Auburn Wednesday night when they start a three-game series against Williamsport at Falcon Park.