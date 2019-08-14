Caldoli Sanfler led off the first inning with a single for the Auburn Doubledays but that would be their only hit until two outs in the ninth as the Williamsport Crosscutters shut out Auburn 4-0 on Wednesday night at Falcon Park.
Jeremy Ydens singled to left with two outs in the ninth to keep the Doubledays' scant comeback hopes alive but outside of drawing four walks, baserunners were scarce.
Williamsport scored its four runs with a pair in the fifth and sixth innings. Hunter Hearn doubled in two in the fifth and DJ Stewart singled in two more in the sixth.
Crosscutters starter Erik Miller only allowed one hit over four innings and struck out seven. He was relieved by Junior Tejada (2-0) who hurled three scoreless innings for the win.
Auburn starter Carlos Romero (0-4) went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
Auburn hosts Williamsport again at Falcon Park at 7 p.m. Thursday.