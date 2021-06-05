Auburn Doubledays play first home game of season tonight at Falcon Park

The new Auburn Doubledays will play their first home game of the 2021 season at Leo Pinckney Field at Falcon Park tonight.

Auburn will host the Geneva Red Wings in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League contest that starts at 7 p.m. It will be the Doubledays' third game of the 2021 season. Post-game fireworks are scheduled, as well.

On Thursday, Auburn dropped its season opener 13-1 at the Watertown Rapids. The Doubledays play in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's Central Division with the Utica Blue Sox, Watertown and Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs. On Friday, Auburn lost to Utica 10-6.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn will play again at Falcon Park on Sunday at 5 p.m. against Watertown and after an off day Monday, will finish its homestand against the Rapids on Tuesday night.

After road games at the Albany Dutchmen and Mohawk Valley, Auburn will be back at Falcon Park on June 11 against Albany for The Citizen night.

The team is made up of college players from around the country, including New York schools such as CCC, St. Bonaventure, Ithaca, St. John Fisher, Manhattan and Siena.

+2 Diverse Doubledays: New Auburn baseball team ready for Perfect Game season Auburn baseball's venture into a summer collegiate league begins this week, as the Doubledays open their Perfect Game slate on Thursday. While the entire league is based in New York state, its players are not. Collegiate players from all across the United States have arrived in Auburn ready to compete.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0