Auburn Doubledays play first home game of season tonight at Falcon Park
BASEBALL

Auburn Doubledays play first home game of season tonight at Falcon Park

Doubledays practice - 5

Doubledays players warm up their arms prior to a practice Wednesday at Falcon Park. 

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

The new Auburn Doubledays will play their first home game of the 2021 season at Leo Pinckney Field at Falcon Park tonight.

Auburn will host the Geneva Red Wings in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League contest that starts at 7 p.m. It will be the Doubledays' third game of the 2021 season. Post-game fireworks are scheduled, as well.

On Thursday, Auburn dropped its season opener 13-1 at the Watertown Rapids. The Doubledays play in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's Central Division with the Utica Blue Sox, Watertown and Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs. On Friday, Auburn lost to Utica 10-6.

Auburn will play again at Falcon Park on Sunday at 5 p.m. against Watertown and after an off day Monday, will finish its homestand against the Rapids on Tuesday night.

After road games at the Albany Dutchmen and Mohawk Valley, Auburn will be back at Falcon Park on June 11 against Albany for The Citizen night.

The team is made up of college players from around the country, including New York schools such as CCC, St. Bonaventure, Ithaca, St. John Fisher, Manhattan and Siena.

