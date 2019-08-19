The Auburn Doubledays will enter the all-star break with a much-needed win.
Auburn's pitching staff put together a dominating performance Monday and the offense came to life for one inning, a combination that resulted in a 3-1 road victory over the State College Spikes.
The win snaps a seven-game losing streak for the Doubledays, who now have a couple of days off for the New York-Penn League All-Star Game in Staten Island.
In State College on Monday, both teams were posting zeros on the scoreboard until Auburn broke through in the top of the eighth. An Eric Senior double brought home Ricardo Mendez and Adalberto Carrillo. Onix Vega followed with another double to bring home Senior and give Auburn a 3-0 lead.
State College made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth inning, getting the first three batters on base and a run on the board with a walk, single and an error by Auburn. But pitcher Lucas Knowles got a three-pitch strikeout and a double-play groundout to end the game.
Four Doubledays — pitchers Fausto Segura and Evan Lee and outfielders Ricardo Mendez and Caldioli Sanfler — were selected for Wednesday's all-star game. The regular season schedule resumes Thursday, when Auburn hosts West Virginia at Falcon Park for the first of six straight home games.