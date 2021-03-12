Auburn welcomes Don Lewis, Bob Ohmann as new Doubledays owners

"All these towns keep switching team names every other year," Ohmann said. "We didn't want to do that to the fans. Auburn is a proud city. Shoot, they've been in baseball since the 1800s. We really wanted to embrace the area."

Once the hand-shaking is finished, the real work begins for Lewis and Ohmann. Auburn did announce two-thirds of its coaching staff, which will be led by John Russo and Ben Julian, but the team is still looking to add a pitching coach.

There is also the issue of who will play. Ohmann acknowledged that most teams have their rosters in place by October, but because the rental agreement with Auburn did not come into focus until February, the team is behind the eight-ball in that respect.

The Doubledays are still actively searching for host families for the players, many of whom could be traveling into Auburn for the summer from out of state.

Auburn's interest in the New York-Penn League team faded in recent years, with the Doubledays finishing last or second-to-last in attendance in each of its final five years in the league. One of Lewis' and Ohmann's goals will be to have the Doubledays as an active participant in the community, even at functions not necessarily related to baseball.