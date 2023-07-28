For the third consecutive season, the Auburn Doubledays will exit the summer with a winning record.

That fact, though, doesn't quench the thirst of a hungry baseball club.

The D'days enter the final weekend of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season in the hunt for the West Division's final playoff spot.

Following Thursday night's 5-1 win over the Elmira Pioneers, Auburn rests at 22-18 on the season, tied for fourth place in the division with the Jamestown Tarp Skunks (also 22-18). Both teams are 1/2 game behind the Niagara Power for third place.

Should the D'days win their final two regular season games — Auburn travels to Geneva on Friday night, then wraps up the regular season at home against Elmira on Saturday — the final playoff position is theirs.

"We are watching the standings, but destiny is in our hands," D'days manager Ben Julian said following Thursday's game. "If we win, we're in. Some other things can happen, but if we handle what we can handle everything will take care of itself."

The D'days handled their business on Thursday, thanks to a dominant performance from the team's pitchers — an area Julian called "the backbone of our team."

Starter Huxley Holcombe (Cornell) struck out eight in his six innings of work. Reliever Simon Aluko (Charleston Southern) pitched the next two, escaping a two-on, two-out situation with a strikeout to end the eighth. Then Michael Sills (Wofford) wrapped up an uneventful ninth to seal the win.

The trio limited Elmira to only three hits.

"They've done a phenomenal job for us. Huxley's been lights out all year long, Simon came in and did a hell of a job, and Michael comes in on the back end," Julian said. "I think we have some of the best back end guys in the league, and our starting pitchers have done a phenomenal job."

While Julian conceded that timely hits were a struggle early in the year, that hasn't been the case lately, and wasn't the case against the Pioneers' pitching.

Emil Sander (Skaneateles High School; Le Moyne) opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second. The score remained 1-0 Doubledays until Kevin Dolan's (Auburn High; SUNY Brockport) RBI single in the sixth.

The D'days tacked on an additional run that inning on a called play from Julian. With Dolan on first and Garrett Prosper (Pitt-Johnstown) on third, Dolan broke for second base in an attempted steal. When Elmira catcher Brody Bartenstein committed the throw to second, Prosper broke for home and scored before Dolan could be tagged, allowing a third run to score.

Hal Walker Jr. (Hiram) finished 3-for-4 to pace the offense. Dolan, Prosper, Sander and AJ Wenrich (Georgia Southern) all finished with two-hit games.

On the cusp of a playoff berth, Auburn's season nearly took a different turn. The team hovered below .500 for much of June and the early portion of July, and looked on from fifth place in the division.

A 9-1 stretch entering the final week, paired with recent struggles from Jamestown and Niagara, kept Auburn's hopes alive.

"We've been there all year long. Our record is not indicative of the team we really are, but we started to play a little better. That's it," Julian said. "This time of year, you have a core group of guys left over as others get injured or leave, and these guys here really came together. They're a heck of a team right now, and right now is when you want to be hot. If we get in, we'll have an opportunity."

That opportunity not only stems from the D'days' play of late, but the tight-knit composition of the West Division. Only four wins separate the co-division leaders — Elmira and the Batavia Muckdogs are both 26-16 — and Auburn.

In the postseason, the division winner will play the No. 4 seed while the No. 2 and No. 3 teams meet, each in a one-game playoff. Another one-game playoff will follow for the two winners, and the season concludes with a best-of-three against the team that emerges from the East Division.

Only two wins separate Auburn from its third consecutive playoff appearance.

Julian hopes to see a packed house on Saturday at Falcon Park, as the D'days try to clinch against Elmira.

"For my three years here, the fans have been amazing," Julian said. "Having that last home game, barring anything in the playoffs, would be really special to have everyone out here and show the same love they have for us over the past three years.

"I'm grateful for being here, and hope to finish this out and bring a championship to Auburn."

Gallery: Doubledays looking for a playoff berth with win over Elmira