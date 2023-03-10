The Auburn Doubledays are adding another local player to their roster for the upcoming 2023 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season.

The D’days announced Friday morning that Kevin Dolan, a 2022 graduate of Auburn High, will be joining the team this summer.

Dolan is the fifth player overall, and second from Auburn, that has committed to playing for the D’days in 2023. The team previously recruited current Auburn High senior Cooper Polcovich in February.

The middle infielder is currently in his first season at Division III SUNY Brockport.

“I’m excited to play in Auburn, especially beautiful Falcon Park,” Dolan said in a press release from the team. “I have lived here all my life. Staying close to my family is awesome, so they can see me play most games this summer.”

Dolan played two seasons for the Maroons’ varsity team from 2021 to 2022. He was the team’s starting shortstop both seasons, batting .375 (48 hits in 128 at-bats), with 50 runs, 29 RBIs, 10 doubles, three triples and 24 walks.

In both of his seasons with the team, Dolan helped lead Auburn to the Section III, Class A championship game. He was named to the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division’s first team in 2022.

Dolan joins left-handed pitcher Polcovich, Tommy Roldan (University of Virginia), Eddie Girtler (Siena College) and Sean Camacho (Siena College) among the Doubledays’ early signings.

Auburn opens its 2023 season on Friday, June 2 at Geneva. The D’days have their home opener the following day, Saturday, June 3, against Niagara.