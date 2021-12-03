 Skip to main content
BASEBALL

Doubledays announce first player signings for 2022 PGCBL season

  • Updated
Doubledays Signings

The Auburn Doubledays announced three signings for the 2022 season on Wednesday. Joining the D'days from Radford University are, from left, right-handed pitcher Foster Seitz, infielder Avery Spencer, and right-handed picture Jackson VanTassel

 Provided

The Auburn Doubledays have made their first additions for the 2022 Perfect Game Collegiate League season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Via Team President Don Lewis, the D’days have picked up three players from Radford University: right-handed pitcher Jackson VanTassell, right-handed pitcher Foster Seitz, and infielder Avery Spencer.

All three players will be freshmen for the Highlanders this upcoming collegiate season.

Radford, which is located in Virginia, is a Division I university that competes in the Big South Conference.

The Doubledays have not finalized their 2022 schedule, but play will begin in early July. When the team returns to action, it will be under the leadership of manager Ben Julian, who agreed to a two-year contract in August.

Julian led the D’days to a 26-19 record in 2021, the team’s first season in the PGCBL. Auburn advanced to the postseason semifinals before falling to top-seeded Amsterdam.

