Doubledays' O'Ferrall named Perfect Game league player of the year

The Auburn Doubledays' Griffin O'Ferrall has been named the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's 2021 player of the year, the team announced Friday.

O'Ferrall, who is committed to the University of Virginia, led the PGCBL in batting average (.404), runs scored (43), and total hits (61). He also finished second in the league in stolen bases (29).

O'Ferrall was the only player in the PGCBL to hit over .400. He's the first player to reach that mark since Ryan Hernandez hit .423 for Mohawk Valley in 2018.

A 2021 high school graduate, O'Ferrall was named the Gatorade Virginia Baseball Player of the Year in the spring.

In his first summer competing against collegiate-level players, O'Ferrall helped lead Auburn to a 26-19 record and a berth in the PGCBL semifinals in the team's inaugural season.

O'Ferrall was one of two Doubledays players named to the PGCBL's all-league teams. He joined first baseman Matt Livingston (Siena College) on the league's first team.

