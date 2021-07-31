Doubledays season ends in PGCBL semifinals

The Auburn Doubledays' first season as a member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League is in the books.

Auburn dropped a win-or-go-home semifinal game against the top-seeded Amsterdam Mohawks 7-1 on Saturday night.

The Doubledays, which earned a berth into the postseason as the No. 2 team in the PGCBL's Central Division, started off the playoffs with a shutout win Friday against Utica at Falcon Park.

Waiting for Auburn was the top-seeded Mohawks, which earned a first-round bye thanks to their 31-9 record — the best in the entire league — during the regular season.

Auburn got off to a promising start thanks to an RBI double from Brian Norsen (St. John Fisher College) in the top of the first inning. Amsterdam fought right back, however, as Bryce Eblin (University of Alabama) hit a grand slam in the bottom half of the inning to put the Mohawks in the lead 4-1.

One run was all the D'days could muster against Amsterdam starter Nick Smith (University of Evansville), who lasted six innings and held Auburn to only three baserunners.

While Auburn's season doesn't end in a championship, several players were among the PGCBL's season leaders. Shortstop Griffin O'Ferrall (University of Virginia) won the league batting title with a .404 average. He was the only hitter to bat above .400. Pitcher Ryan O'Connell (Central Connecticut) finished third in the league with five wins, while Dan Johnson (University of Scranton) came in sixth with 46 strikeouts.

