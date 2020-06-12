New York-Penn League delays start of season indefinitely due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Expected to start their 2020 season next week, the Auburn Doubledays will instead have to wait patiently to take the field.

In a press release Friday, the New York-Penn League announced that it was indefinitely delaying the start of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. It was also announced that the New York-Penn League All-Star Game, scheduled for Tuesday, August 18 in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been canceled.

The statement marks the New York-Penn League's first public comments of any kind since professional sports were put on hold in mid-March.

"The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the New York-Penn League fans, players and staff members are our top priorities," the NY-PL said in its statement.

Auburn, short-season affiliate of the Washington Nationals, was scheduled to open the season next Thursday, June 18 at Batavia. The Doubledays' home opener was slated for Sunday, June 21 at Falcon Park against the State College Spikes.