New York-Penn League delays start of season indefinitely due to COVID-19

Expected to start their 2020 season next week, the Auburn Doubledays will instead have to wait patiently to take the field.
In a press release Friday, the New York-Penn League announced that it was indefinitely delaying the start of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. It was also announced that the New York-Penn League All-Star Game, scheduled for Tuesday, August 18 in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been canceled.
The statement marks the New York-Penn League's first public comments of any kind since professional sports were put on hold in mid-March.
"The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the New York-Penn League fans, players and staff members are our top priorities," the NY-PL said in its statement.
Auburn, short-season affiliate of the Washington Nationals, was scheduled to open the season next Thursday, June 18 at Batavia. The Doubledays' home opener was slated for Sunday, June 21 at Falcon Park against the State College Spikes.
On Thursday prior to official word from the New York-Penn League, the Doubledays released the following statement on Twitter: "Doubledays fans - We hope that you are all staying safe and healthy during these unprecedented times. Currently, we are waiting for an update from Major League Baseball in regards to our season that is supposed to be starting next week. At this time, we are not expecting our season to start on time. As soon as there is more information, it will be communicated through our social media accounts. If you are a season ticket holder, you will be contacted through email as well."
Doubledays general manager David Lindberg said Friday that the team is waiting to see how many games, if any, are played before finalizing a plan on season ticket refunds.
"It will depend on what the season will actually look like and how many games," Lindberg said. "There will be a strategy developed for that once we know how many games will be played, or if there's not any games played for that matter. It's kind've a wait-and-see, see where the dust settles, and then go from there."
In regards to partial refunds if only a portion of Doubledays home games are played, Lindberg said, "At this point in time, I'd say anything is on the table."
The NY-PL's postponement comes one day after the completion of the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft, which took place Wednesday and Thursday. Normally 40 rounds, this year's draft was shortened to five rounds.
Under normal circumstances, draft picks would report to their new organization's spring training facilities or short-season leagues, like the NY-PL, after agreeing on a contract.
However, how this year's draft picks fare with contract negotiations remains to be seen. MLB and the Players Association are still working through a return-to-play format, and player salaries remains a major negotiation point. There is also no consensus among major league teams concerning minor league player salaries. The Nationals recently agreed to pay their minor leaguers a weekly stipend of $400 through the end of June.
In an interview with The Citizen last month prior to the NY-PL's postponement announcement, Lindberg said his front office was still forging ahead with plans for the 2020 season, even though the office at Falcon Park has been closed since mid-March. Lindberg, who is in his first year as general manager, said the team had "unique and different things" planned for Doubledays fans this season. Lindberg also admitted that due to uncertainty surrounding the start of the season, the team was having more trouble than usual securing local sponsorships, though he anticipates those partners will return if games are played.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
