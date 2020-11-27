Sciria: Auburn Doubledays merchandise sale beginning of the end of our team

So with the team folding, it's time to get rid of the excess team merchandise, promotions such as bobbleheads and Falcon Park models that couldn't be given away last summer since there wasn't a farewell season because of the pandemic.

I went to the sale, I admit it, the prices were too good not to take advantage of. $35 Doubledays caps for $10 (three for $25), bobbleheads for $5 (three for $10), plus T-shirts, sweatshirts, team card sets, can coozies all marked down to go. All sales final. Cash or checks only.

I had my eye on a jersey. This is where it really sunk in that the Doubledays are folding. All those jerseys, white homes, gray aways, hanging on a rack, for the low-low price of $20. I found one I liked, a road one, No. 20, with Auburn sewn on in tackle-twill letters with a New York-Penn League sleeve patch.

I also bought a bobblehead, a Falcon Park model and a blue cap with the A with the Abner mustache (which makes me wonder, what is going to happen to the Abner costume? I didn't see it at the sale).

As I was leaving some other people were coming in, like me, vultures picking over what was left of the carcass, taking advantage of the "Going out of business — Everything must go!" prices.