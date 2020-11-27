Sciria: Auburn Doubledays merchandise sale beginning of the end of our team

It was like an estate sale except the person wasn't legally dead yet. There was an Auburn Doubledays merchandise sale Friday at downtown Auburn's Equal Rights Heritage Center.
Too bad it wasn't held at Falcon Park, the sale could have doubled as a wake.
Putting aside the jokes for a moment, this is sad. It is the end of professional baseball in the city of Auburn, a tradition we were privileged to have since 1958. We are still waiting for official word that the Doubledays are being contracted, along with about 40 other cities, their teams snuffed out in a radical change to minor league baseball in an effort to, of course, save MLB teams money, as well as streamline player development.
We all know what's been going on, we've known for more than a year this is coming, heaven knows I've written enough about it. Just make the announcement that the New York-Penn League, a professional circuit founded in 1939 is changing into a collegiate wood bat league for amateur players, a half-hearted effort to "save" baseball in communities that will lose their pro teams.
Unless something dramatic changes, Auburn will not be a part of the "new" New York-Penn League. Our franchise will be added to the scrap bin of baseball history, joining our former NY-PL cities like Elmira, Geneva, Utica, Newark, Jamestown, Watertown, Olean, Niagara Falls, Little Falls and of course Batavia, the only other longtime NY-PL club left besides Auburn.
So with the team folding, it's time to get rid of the excess team merchandise, promotions such as bobbleheads and Falcon Park models that couldn't be given away last summer since there wasn't a farewell season because of the pandemic.
I went to the sale, I admit it, the prices were too good not to take advantage of. $35 Doubledays caps for $10 (three for $25), bobbleheads for $5 (three for $10), plus T-shirts, sweatshirts, team card sets, can coozies all marked down to go. All sales final. Cash or checks only.
I had my eye on a jersey. This is where it really sunk in that the Doubledays are folding. All those jerseys, white homes, gray aways, hanging on a rack, for the low-low price of $20. I found one I liked, a road one, No. 20, with Auburn sewn on in tackle-twill letters with a New York-Penn League sleeve patch.
I also bought a bobblehead, a Falcon Park model and a blue cap with the A with the Abner mustache (which makes me wonder, what is going to happen to the Abner costume? I didn't see it at the sale).
As I was leaving some other people were coming in, like me, vultures picking over what was left of the carcass, taking advantage of the "Going out of business — Everything must go!" prices.
And now I realize, it was Black Friday, but that term has a different meaning here, the sale was the beginning of the official end of the Auburn Doubledays professional baseball franchise.
The death of our team.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!