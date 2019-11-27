If there's ever an issue that can create bipartisan support, it's baseball. Specifically, minor league baseball is now something that Democrats and Republican elected representatives can rally around to show their constituents they truly care about the national pastime.
As we've reported for weeks, Major League Baseball wants to contract the minor leagues by about 40 teams and our Auburn Doubledays are on the "hit list." You knew it wouldn't take long for our elected representatives at the municipal, state and federal levels to issue statements decrying this proposal.
Well, it's heartwarming to see them issue statements, most regarding letters they sent to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer: "These franchises are cherished by their communities in New York, and since demoting them to a new independent league could have a devastating impact, I'm urging MLB to stop, sit down with community leaders, local stakeholders and Minor League Baseball to rework this plan as soon as possible."
U.S. Rep John Katko: "Auburn has long been home to the Doubledays, and year after year, families across central New York are proud to support this hometown team. From Dollar Nights to family-friendly promotions, this team has always provided affordable entertainment to our community at Falcon Park. The Doubledays help support our local economy in Auburn — and its departure would mean an end for not only fans and players, but for local vendors, businesses and employees who have supported the club for decades."
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (who is running for president): "The average Major League Baseball team is now worth nearly $1.8 billion and made $40 million in profits last year alone, a 38% increase from the previous year. Let's be clear. Your proposal to slash the number of minor league teams has nothing to do with what is good for baseball, but it has everything to do with greed."
Auburn Mayor Mike Quill was quoted in a recent Associated Press story in which he refers to the recent addition of artificial turf at Falcon Park: “I know other clubs are in the midst of multimillion-dollar renovation projects. What happens with those now? I’m more than interested in looking at what we can do."
About 100 U.S. representatives and senators sent a letter to Manfred basically echoing the sentiment listed above. But if Congress and state government is really serious about changing MLB's plans to contract 42 minor league teams, then they have to show they're actually serious about it, and that take action, not just send letters that are more about showing voters they "care."
Caring means that Congress has to, ahem, play hardball, and that means threatening to take away MLB's antitrust exemption. The exemption, which the Supreme Court ruled in 1922, says MLB is not subject to the Sherman Antitrust Act and therefore isn't subject to federal commerce laws. It basically gives MLB carte blanche to run its business without federal interference. Over the years, there has been talk about Congress voting to remove the exemption. If Congress actually cares about the minor leagues, they could start the process to repeal it. That means hearings in which Manfred would have to testify and say why MLB deserves this special treatment while every other professional sports league in the country doesn't.
Now I know this country has a ton of other issues that are more serious than baseball, but if our elected representatives can take the time to issue statements on this, then they can summon Manfred to Capitol Hill.
At the state and local levels, those bodies of government, specifically their attorneys general, can threaten to sue MLB and recoup the public funds used on every MLB and minor league facility. Our taxpayer dollars were used to build Falcon Park as well as put in the artificial turf, as well as the construction and upkeep of ballparks in Syracuse, Rochester and the Albany area.
At the very least, maybe it's time to end to the practice of using public money for professional sports facilities. If MLB is going to save so much money from chopping jobs from the minors, maybe they can use it to help build their newest facilities instead of shaking down the government.
So to all those elected officials who say they care, well, prove it.
Don't just issue a statement.
Do something.