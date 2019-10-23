Twenty-five years ago the new Falcon Park was under construction. If you were around back then, you remember the arduous process to obtain city and county funding to complement the state's contribution.
The new Falcon Park had to be built because Major League Baseball wanted its minor league players to have updated facilities, a legitimate request since many minor league ballparks were old and breaking down. Auburn, Batavia, Syracuse and Rochester built new ballparks and kept their teams. Geneva, Watertown and Elmira did not and lost theirs.
For the New York-Penn League, which started in 1939, the mid-1990s saw a seismic shift as the league's traditional smaller markets fell by the wayside for larger ones.
Through it all, Auburn kept its team but now, a quarter-century later, our team's, and actually the New York-Penn League's very existence is at stake. Late last week, Baseball America reported that MLB wants drastic changes to the minor league system that would mean the elimination of 40 teams, including all short-season leagues. That includes the New York-Penn League and the Doubledays. There are also plans to restructure Class AAA, AA and A in an effort to make the teams closer to cut down on travel.
Before jumping to conclusions, let's remember that this is a proposal in negotiations between MLB and Minor League Baseball (MiLB), the entity that runs the minor leagues. Like any negotiation, what is proposed and what is actually approved may be two different things. That said, MLB has the financial advantage and as we know, they who has the gold, rules. It's hard to imagine MiLB has much leverage. Let's not jump to any conclusions.
There's a lot to unpack here so let's start with minor league pay, which is an underlying factor. MLB, which pays all minor leaguers, has been under criticism for paltry wages. MLB says they would increase it by 50%, which of course would be easy when you whack 40 minor league teams and about 1,000 players. Of course, MLB has more than enough money now to increase minor league pay.
Are there too many minor league teams? You could make an argument that, yes, there are too many teams. There are 160 teams in the minors, with 30 in Class AAA (Syracuse and Rochester) and 30 in Class AA (Binghamton). That leaves 100 Class A (full-season and short-season) and Rookie League teams. Does a MLB organization need that many lower-level farm teams?
The answer is how does that MLB team run its farm system. Some MLB teams may want three or four lower-level teams to make sure their prospects get as much playing time as needed to see if they have a future in the majors. Some may only need one. I'm sure some MLB teams would want to save thousands of dollars by using fewer minor league teams.
Part of the proposal calls for the creation of a new organization called the Dream League. The Dream League would basically replace the New York-Penn League and would use undrafted players. This, in theory, could be the way that pro baseball has a future in Auburn. If the NY-P League is killed off, maybe a Dream League team could work in Auburn?
But do we want it?
Look, the Doubledays' attendance figures have been dropping for years. Baseball doesn't seem to be as popular here as it was 25 years ago. If Auburn doesn't want the Doubledays, maybe this new agreement might make the decision an easy one. The city would be paid off for losing the team. The money could go back into Falcon Park, which looks more like the home of Cayuga Community College athletics than the home of pro baseball.
There's a part of me that wants Auburn to remain a member of the New York-Penn League. I think about the efforts that so many people put in to get and keep pro baseball in Auburn. I wonder what Leo Pinckney would think of all of this; a man who was this newspaper's sports editor, president of Auburn Community Baseball and president of the New York-Penn League. Seeing the possible end to a team that meant so much to him and a league that has one of its divisions named after him makes me melancholy.
I also know that in sports nothing lasts forever. The Dodgers left Brooklyn at about the same time Auburn joined the New York-Penn League. Baseball is a business, and while we think of wins and losses (and player development), it's ultimately about money.
If MLB wants to save money by wiping out 80 years of minor league history by ending the New York-Penn League, among 40 teams, it will do it. End of story.
But we still have Falcon Park. Somehow, some way baseball must always have a home in Auburn.