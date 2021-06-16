Sciria: I survived throwing out first pitch at an Auburn Doubledays game

Yeah, that would not be good, to attain online infamy for throwing a first pitch that was closer to a base then home plate. Fortunately I have such a great friend in Robert Harding, The Citizen's political reporter and my foil for the last decade. I brought in my glove and a baseball so I could practice in The Citizen's vacant press room. It took a few throws to get into a groove, some throws were too low at first but after a few minutes, I was consistently hitting Robert's glove.

Couple of days later, it was time. I arrived at Falcon Park and was introduced to team owner Don Lewis and Shane Truman, who is in charge of promotions.

My wife and daughters, Robert, and his wife Sarah, were all there and were on the field.

Shane introduced me to Doubledays player Carson Dunkel, who would be catching. I tried to look cool by making some jokes but I admit I was feeling a little nervous.

I walked out to the mound, tossing the ball in the air, trying to look like this was a piece of cake. Then came Shane's introduction, with him saying, Chris thinks you're going to boo.

Uh...