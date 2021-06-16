Sciria: I survived throwing out first pitch at an Auburn Doubledays game

What baseball fan hasn't fantasized about throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a game? The idea of throwing a perfect strike, hitting the mitt, the roar of the crowd, who wouldn't want to do it?
Well ...
OK, as some of you may already know, I had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch before the Auburn Doubledays game last Friday night at Falcon Park. It was The Citizen Night at the ballpark and I was asked by publisher Michelle Bowers if I wanted the throw out the first pitch.
Now I'm not sure if she was desperate, or that no one else was around to ask. But after a little hesitancy (more about that later), I said yes.
Don't get me wrong, it was nice she thought to ask me first, but I've seen people booed and who knows what reaction I would get when I would be introduced. I've gotten some nasty letters and emails over the years from people who didn't like what I wrote.
Then of course, there's the physical aspect of the task. On the verge of turning a middle-aged 54, can I still throw a baseball about 60 feet?
To be honest, I knew I could still throw, but I was more concerned about accuracy. Ever see that video of 50 Cent throwing out the first pitch at a NY Mets game a few years ago? Or Dr. Anthony Fauci last summer at a Nationals game? Or Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh at a Syracuse Mets game last week?
Yeah, that would not be good, to attain online infamy for throwing a first pitch that was closer to a base then home plate. Fortunately I have such a great friend in Robert Harding, The Citizen's political reporter and my foil for the last decade. I brought in my glove and a baseball so I could practice in The Citizen's vacant press room. It took a few throws to get into a groove, some throws were too low at first but after a few minutes, I was consistently hitting Robert's glove.
Couple of days later, it was time. I arrived at Falcon Park and was introduced to team owner Don Lewis and Shane Truman, who is in charge of promotions.
My wife and daughters, Robert, and his wife Sarah, were all there and were on the field.
Shane introduced me to Doubledays player Carson Dunkel, who would be catching. I tried to look cool by making some jokes but I admit I was feeling a little nervous.
I walked out to the mound, tossing the ball in the air, trying to look like this was a piece of cake. Then came Shane's introduction, with him saying, Chris thinks you're going to boo.
Uh...
I don't think anyone booed (and I'm grateful to the crowd for that) but before I knew it, I was standing on the front of the mound looking at Carson crouching behind home plate.
Then I heard Shane start a countdown, "3 (countdown? No one said anything about a countdown), 2 (Oh man, I need to start looking where I'm about to throw), 1 (ready or not, here it goes)."
I thought, oh boy, please be a good throw.
And it was accurate, right down the middle. But it was a foot or two short of the plate and bounced into Carson's glove. Not my best effort but it could have been a lot worse. No YouTube infamy, phew!
I walked toward Carson, shook his hand and wished him well in his baseball career. He handed me the ball, a great souvenir. I waved to the crowd, to thank them for just not booing but also for supporting their new team. I thank the Doubledays for the opportunity.
Yeah, I didn't throw a perfect strike but it was a lot of fun. And that's what baseball should be about.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria