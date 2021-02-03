Sciria: New Auburn baseball team means it's time to drop the Doubledays name

If this does happen, let's say thanks to the prospective owners Bob Ohmann and Don Lewis. Ohmann already owns the Geneva team and Lewis owns the Mansfield Destroyers who play in the New York Collegiate Baseball League. It's nice that they recognize Auburn's value as a baseball market and want to put a team here.

Auburn has the potential to be successful as a PGCBL market. It has a minor league quality facility. I can't imagine attendance has to be that high, if Auburn can average about 1,000 fans a game, about what it did in the NY-PL, I bet that would be a success. It also helps that the PGCBL plays 48 games, all in June and July, not 76 from mid-June to Labor Day like the NY-PL.

I am hoping this is not a repeat of the Auburn Junior Crunch, a junior hockey team that played at Casey Park in the late 1990s. Barely anyone went to their games (they only lasted one year) but there's a big difference between hockey in the winter and baseball in the summer.

Auburn fans knew they were fortunate to be able to watch professional baseball, to see future big leaguers, to be an affiliate of a MLB team. That won't be the case entirely with the PGCBL. Yes, some of these players may make it to MLB in a few years but the notion of being part of a MLB farm system is gone. Will Auburn fans want to watch a different level of baseball?