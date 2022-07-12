Three Doubledays players picked as PGCBL all-stars

The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League announced its midseason all-stars on Monday, and three Auburn Doubledays players made the list.

Outfielder Ryan Cesarini, and pitchers Chris Auclair and Ryan Bailey were among the 56 players recognized for their performance through the first half of the 2022 season. All three were named to the West Division all-star team.

All 16 teams in the PGCBL had at least two selections. Amsterdam, the top team in the East so far, lead the league with eight selections. Batavia tops the West's totals with five.

Cesarini (Archbald, Pennsylvania; St. Josephs) has appeared in 26 games for the D'days and boasts a .281 average in 86 at-bats. He leads the team in hits (25), walks (17) and stolen bases (6).

Bailey (Union Springs; Alfred State) has been one of Auburn's go-to arms so far this year. He has a 1.46 ERA in his 24 2/3 innings pitched, and is averaging over a strikeout per inning (28 total).

Auclair (Baldwinsville; D'Youville) owns a 0.60 ERA and a 2-0 record in three starts this summer. In 15 innings, he's struck out 22 batters and limited opposing offenses to six hits and five walks.

Two others with Auburn ties were also included: the Newark Pilots' Hazel Martinez and Fernando Espinal. Both Martinez and Espinal were top players for the Cayuga Community College men's baseball team this spring.

Auburn (16-17) currently sit fifth in the West Division standings and trail division-leading Utica by 6 1/2 games.