Top five local sports stories for 2022: Locastro returns from ACL, Lakers complete three-peat

As the year winds down, take a look back at the local sports stories that made the biggest impact over the past 12 months.

1: Locastro returns from ACL injury

Less than a year after suffering a season-ending ACL injury to his right knee, Tim Locastro was back in the big leagues with the New York Yankees.

Locastro signed a one-year deal with New York in March, ensuring his return to the Yankees after a brief stint with the club in 2021.

The 30-year-old outfielder and Auburn native spent much of April in the big leagues, hitting the first of his two home runs of the season in a blowout win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 24.

In early May, Locastro was placed on the 10-day injured list with a back strain. He did not return to the majors until mid-July.

Locastro spent the remainder of the season bouncing back and forth from the Yankees to Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He finished the regular season with eight hits in 43 at-bats, with 13 runs, four RBIs and eight steals.

After the Yankees won the AL East, Locastro appeared in two postseason games: Game 2 of the ALDS against Cleveland in which he pinch-ran and stole a base, and Game 2 of the ALCS against Houston.

Instead of accepting a minor league assignment that would've removed him from the Yankees' 40-man roster, Locastro became a free agent and remains unsigned.

In a November interview with The Citizen, Locastro said he hopes to land with a team that can provide increased playing time but remains appreciate of his time with New York.

2: Skaneateles soccer completes three-peat

With a new coach at the helm, Skaneateles boys soccer remained atop New York state's Class B mountaintop.

Longtime coach Aaron Moss retired following the team's undefeated 2021 season, which ended with the program's second straight state title. His assistant, Pete O'Connor, took over as head coach this fall with hopes that Skaneateles could replicate its previous success.

Following a sluggish 2-3-1 start, the Lakers found their stride mid-season and returned to Section III's Class B title game. In that match, fifth-seeded Skaneateles knocked off Marcellus 2-0 to return to the state tournament.

The Lakers returned to the state title time following wins over Owego and Mechanicville, then beat Lourdes on Jack Phillips' late goal to complete the three-peat.

The last victory put Skaneateles in rare company, as the Lakers became only the third program in NYSPHSAA history to capture three straight state championships.

"Once we started our march through sectionals, it was that mentality of believing we could do it," said O'Connor after the last win. "We played our best soccer these last two days, collectively and individually."

3: Auburn cross country wins title

In 2021, for the first time in over a decade, Auburn cross country sent runners to the New York state championship meet.

In 2022, the Maroons upped the ante. Competing at the Section III championships at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, Auburn finished with 51 points in team scoring to best Fayetteville-Manlius for the Class A title.

It marked Auburn's first cross country section title since 1987.

"It was interesting because we hadn't won any invitationals," Maroons coach Greg Stowell said the following week. "We knew we were close, but not everyone had clicked on the same day. You knew it could happen, it was just a matter of putting the pieces together at the right time."

Chris Howard was the Maroons' best individual finisher, while Keegan Brady and Ryan Maher also finished in the top 10.

By winning sectionals, Auburn's entire team earned a berth to the NYSPHSAA championship meet.

4: Doubledays reach extension with city

Only one year into its initial deal with the city of Auburn, the Auburn Doubledays extended its rental agreement for Falcon Park to guarantee the team remains in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League for the long term.

Auburn joined the PGCBL in 2021 after decades as a member of the now-defunct New York-Penn League.

The relationship between new owners Don Lewis and Bob Ohmann and the city of Auburn proved beneficial, as it kept summer baseball at Falcon Park. Content with results after the first year, the two parties announced an extension to their partnership in May that will last through the 2028 season.

"The Perfect Game league coming in showed the caliber of play is still pretty high and the experience is still the same in some respects," city manager Jeff Dygert said. "In some respects, I think people like it better because it's a lower cost and it's more accessible to more people."

The new agreement includes a $107,500 payment from the D'days to the city of Auburn, which will be paid semi-annually. The original three-year agreement would've paid $35,500.

5: NYSED demands removal of indigenous nicknames

Following a recent lawsuit, the New York State Education Department informed all school districts in the state that Native American mascots, nicknames and imagery must be removed.

The decision will impact the Southern Cayuga and Weedsport school districts, which utilize the nicknames "Chiefs" and "Warriors."

The two districts, included among about 70 within the state, must commit to a resolution by the end of the 2022-23 school year. Those plans must be implemented by 2024-25 academic year, or school districts risk losing state financial aid.

The NYSED has not revealed an exact list of nicknames that are considered unacceptable, and both Southern Cayuga and Weedsport await further clarity on the matter.