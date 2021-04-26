45 words at center of Cuomo dispute with county executive over stadium vaccine requirement

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz don’t see eye to eye on whether the county, on its own, can demand fans be vaccinated for Covid-19 before attending Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games.

Their dispute boils down to an interpretation of 45 words in one section of a new state law.

As to Poloncarz's hope for packed crowds at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center, the county executive concedes the state – not Erie County – will decide to what capacity stadiums and arenas can be filled through the ongoing pandemic thanks to the Covid emergency powers Cuomo holds.

But the Democratic county executive, and some state lawmakers, believe the county can require the vaccinations at the two sports venues, while the Cuomo administration is adamant that a recent bill passed by lawmakers – and signed by the Democratic governor – did not weaken Cuomo’s authority to be the sole decider on an issue like vaccination for sports fans wanting to attend games in person.

The county also maintains that it can decide the vaccination issue on its own because it owns Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center.