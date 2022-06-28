 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Citizen is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cayuga Community College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ACC changing scheduling model for football in '23 and beyond

  • 0

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference is going forward with a plan to change its football scheduling model, with the biggest change being the elimination of divisions.

The new plan, adopted by the league's athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives on Tuesday, will be what the league calls a 3-5-5 model and goes into effect with the 2023 season.

All 14 of the ACC's football members will have three permanent scheduling partners and play those schools each year. They'll face the other 10 schools once every two years; five one year, five the next. It means that every ACC team will play all conference opponents home and away at least once every four years.

"The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period," ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said.

The scheduling change ends the quirk that some ACC schools can go years without facing another school from the league. For example, Miami hasn't played Wake Forest since 2013 even though both have been ACC members that entire time.

People are also reading…

The ACC is keeping its championship game. Instead of pitting division champions, the top two teams based on conference winning percentage will make the title game.

Syracuse Notre Dame Football

Syracuse coach Dino Babers yells to his players during a game against Notre Dame Dec. 5, 2020 in South Bend, Ind. 

 Matt Cashore, Associated Press

SCHEDULING PARTNERS

The ACC announced the three other schools that teams will face each year starting in 2023.

Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse.

Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, N.C. State.

Duke: North Carolina, N.C. State, Wake Forest.

Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse.

Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest.

Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia.

Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville.

North Carolina: Duke, N.C. State, Virginia.

N.C. State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina.

Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech.

Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt.

Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest.

Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26. Police said the cause of death is still to be determined but that no foul play is suspected at this time. Ferguson played three NFL seasons. All were with Baltimore. Ferguson set the college Football Bowl Subdivision career sacks record with 45 when he played at Louisiana Tech, and he was drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2019. He played in 38 games as a pro and had 4 1/2 sacks. Ferguson was born Dec. 14, 1995, in St. Francisville, Louisiana. He played high school football and basketball at West Feliciana.

Ex-Panthers star Luke Kuechly joining radio broadcast team

Five-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly is returning to the Carolina Panthers as a member of its radio broadcast team. A seven-time Pro Bowler who retired in 2020, Kuechly will be joining play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme for seven games this season. Kuechly will be in the booth for six home games against the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers and one road game at the Cincinnati Bengals. Jim Szoke will continue to act as the third man in the booth for the games Kuechly doesn’t do.

All eyes on the NFL's pending decision on Deshaun Watson

All eyes on the NFL's pending decision on Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns and football fans everywhere are waiting for the NFL to determine an appropriate penalty for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women. A person familiar with the league’s investigation told The Associated Press a decision is expected before training camp. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still ongoing. Once it concludes, former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson will review the league’s findings to decide whether Watson violated the personal conduct policy and whether to discipline him. Robinson was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association.

AP sources: Watson to meet with NFL disciplinary officer

AP sources: Watson to meet with NFL disciplinary officer

Three people familiar with the meeting tell AP that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a hearing with NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson next week. Watson is facing a potential suspension from the league stemming from accusations of sexual misconduct by massage therapists in Texas. He will meet with Robinson on Tuesday, said the persons who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the hearing have not been disclosed publicly. ESPN earlier reported Watson’s meeting with Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association. This is the first case the former federal judge has heard. Earlier this week, Watson reached undisclosed financial settlements in civil lawsuits filed by 20 of his 24 accusers.

NFL to host general manager forum, QB coaching summit

The NFL in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame will hold its second annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and fifth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit next week. The three-day event begins Tuesday with programs in the league’s Los Angeles office and virtually. Front office personnel and coaches around the league have an opportunity to experience professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives. The GM Forum will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners and front office personnel including. The two-day QB Coaching Summit will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former coaches, and front office personnel.

Lamar Jackson acknowledges a 'conversation' about contract

Lamar Jackson acknowledges a 'conversation' about contract

Lamar Jackson indicated he’s had recent discussions with the Baltimore Ravens about his contract. That’s about all he was willing to say about it when he spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since joining the Ravens for mandatory minicamp. Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season, so a possible extension has been a big topic during this Baltimore offseason. The star quarterback said he and the team are “having a conversation” — and gave some variation of that answer to several follow-up questions about the issue. Jackson did say he expects to play the rest of his career in Baltimore.

Report: Woman accused Commanders' Snyder of 2009 sex assault

Report: Woman accused Commanders' Snyder of 2009 sex assault

The Washington Post has obtained a letter detailing a woman's accusations that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed and assaulted her on a team plane in 2009. The woman was later paid $1.6 million by the team to settle her claims. An attorney working for the team argued in the letter that the woman's claims were not credible, and Snyder denied the allegations. The NFL is investigating a different woman's allegation that Snyder sexually harassed her when she worked for the team. A House committee is also looking into the team's workplace culture. Snyder has declined to testify before the committee.

Rivera: Del Rio apologized to Commanders players for remarks

Rivera: Del Rio apologized to Commanders players for remarks

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera says defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio addressed the team to apologize for his comments about protests in the summer of 2020 and the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Rivera said Del Rio met individually with some players to discuss his remarks. The team fined Del Rio $100,000 last week for downplaying the deadly insurrection by calling it a dust-up. He apologized hours afterward for using that wording. Rivera said he and the team wanted to move on from the comments now to focus on football.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News