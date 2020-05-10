Agent from central New York gets first client drafted by Buffalo Bills

"Zack is an emotional person, but not on the outside," Ferrara said. "If he was freaking out, he wasn't showing us. He wasn't eating. After the draft, he's like, 'Oh, I'm starving!' So, we knew he was nervous, but he wouldn't show that."

Moss set or tied eight Utah records, establishing the marks for career rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, carries and all-purpose plays, the 5-foot-9-inch, 223-pound back known for his balance and physicality. But he took some lumps. A torn meniscus in his right knee required season-ending surgery as a junior. A sprained left shoulder knocked him from one game and cost him another as a senior. He tweaked a hamstring at the combine, then ran the 40-yard dash in a disappointing 4.65 seconds.

Moss expected to hear his name on Day 2.

"We didn't know whether it was going to be the end of the second round, early in the third, middle of the third, fourth. That was our range," Ferrara said. "And so every pick was a little bit of a held breath."

Hope became tinged with disappointment as teams passed him over.

Six running backs were drafted in the second round. Snubs continued in the third.

Moss slumped on the couch, between his mother and longtime girlfriend.