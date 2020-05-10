Agent from central New York gets first client drafted by Buffalo Bills

Kate Ferrara was caught off guard by Everett Glenn's plan when they spotted LaVar Ball from across the court.
The boisterous father of Lonzo Ball, drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, and his wife, Tina, were seated behind the UCLA bench earlier that year at Pauley Pavilion watching their son and the Bruins begin to dismantle USC.
"At halftime, we're going over there," Glenn told Ferrara, she recalled. "I said, 'What?!' He said, 'We're going over there.'
"But I'm not ready for that," Ferrara protested. "He said, 'You're ready.' "
Ferrara, a 31-year-old corporate attorney and fledgling sports agent from upstate New York, had her first client drafted into the NFL last month when Utah running back Zack Moss was selected with the 86th overall pick in the third round by the Buffalo Bills.
Ferrara, like the player she represents, had worked for years to reach this moment. On the day Glenn, a retired prominent sports agent, strutted up to the Balls, Ferrara had never pitched her services to the parents of a surefire professional athlete, but long harbored ambitions of breaking into the male-dominated business.
"I knew Lonzo Ball was already probably bought hook, line and sinker," Glenn said, "but he was at a game and he was in public and I know how to go have a conversation, so I struck it up. And I told him, 'I'm mentoring a young lady. She wants to get into this business. And so this is like practice for her. I want you guys to be able to talk to her and put up whatever roadblocks y'all put up, because she's got to learn how to get around those roadblocks.' "
"And they said, 'Sure, we'll talk to her.' "
Glenn waved for Ferrara to join them.
"He threw me in the deep end," she said.
Five minutes later, Ferrara pocketed a phone number and email address. Ball never returned her messages.
"And that's part of the training," Glenn said. "You've got to be able to get them to follow up, because if you can't get them to follow up, you don't have a chance."
There's only a brief opportunity to make a critical first impression, and Ferrara was a guppy.
"Kate, you're going to be in a room and you're going to have five minutes to get people to believe that you know what you're talking about," Ferrara said Glenn taught her, "so I know the CBA from front to back just because I never wanted somebody to ask me a question I didn't know.
"I'm at a disadvantage being young. I'm at a disadvantage being a female. I'm at a disadvantage not being at a big agency. So that wasn't going to be something that I was going to lose over."
'Everything but cartwheels'
Ferrara and her business partner, Jamal Tooson, the founders of Dream Sports, rented an Airbnb near Moss' hometown in Miami to host the player and his extended family for last month's NFL draft.
But when the reservation was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to fly Moss' mother, Cassandra, and four siblings across the country for a scaled-down gathering at Ferrara's home in Los Angeles.
"It made it a lot easier to be able to control the environment," Tooson said, "and not have to worry about what's canceled and move forward, especially after we were informed that we'd be participating in the virtual draft."
A smartphone on a tripod beamed video from the living room to ESPN and NFL Network.
"It's kind of one of your LA homes that you always would see on TV," Zack Moss said.
Clean, open floor design. Stark white walls.
"For her to open up her house to us like that, a brand new home, it was gorgeous. That tells you a lot about the person," Cassandra Moss said. "That was really beautiful what she did. She made us feel like we were family."
The party was catered by a few sponsors, but Ferrara loves to cook and added a personal touch.
"We grilled some ribs and some chicken," Ferrara said. "Veggie platters, fruit platters, caprese salad. A whole bunch of stuff."
And yet she couldn't help but notice her client didn't touch the food.
"Zack is an emotional person, but not on the outside," Ferrara said. "If he was freaking out, he wasn't showing us. He wasn't eating. After the draft, he's like, 'Oh, I'm starving!' So, we knew he was nervous, but he wouldn't show that."
Moss set or tied eight Utah records, establishing the marks for career rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, carries and all-purpose plays, the 5-foot-9-inch, 223-pound back known for his balance and physicality. But he took some lumps. A torn meniscus in his right knee required season-ending surgery as a junior. A sprained left shoulder knocked him from one game and cost him another as a senior. He tweaked a hamstring at the combine, then ran the 40-yard dash in a disappointing 4.65 seconds.
Moss expected to hear his name on Day 2.
"We didn't know whether it was going to be the end of the second round, early in the third, middle of the third, fourth. That was our range," Ferrara said. "And so every pick was a little bit of a held breath."
Hope became tinged with disappointment as teams passed him over.
Six running backs were drafted in the second round. Snubs continued in the third.
Moss slumped on the couch, between his mother and longtime girlfriend.
"He seemed to be pretty cool and zen about everything," Jessica Santos-Gonzalez said. "But that's just how he always is. I asked him, 'Are you nervous?' He goes, 'No, not really.' I think it's because he trusts the process so much that he was just like, 'I'm going to end up where I need to be.' He knew whatever team picked him was the team that he was meant to be with."
Finally, hours later, his phone vibrated.
Moss donned white Bose headphones, per a sponsorship agreement, rather than put the call on speakerphone. His family and agents awaited the news.
"When Zack told us it was the Bills, I was ecstatic," Ferrara said.
"She was doing everything but cartwheels," Tooson said. "Zack not only got drafted to the Bills, he got drafted to her extended family."
'She said she was serious'
Ferrara knows the joys and pains of competition. She tore up her knee three times during an athletic career that stretched from Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville, near Syracuse, to the University of Akron, where she played Division I soccer and earned an undergraduate, MBA and law degree.
"I wanted to be a doctor until I witnessed a surgery and figured out that wasn't for me. But that was in high school," Ferrara said, "and ever since I wanted to be an agent."
She worked as an associate at Nixon Peabody in Rochester from 2013 to '16, then moved to Los Angeles to join Holland & Knight, practicing corporate financial services and entertainment law at one of the top firms in the country.
It is not a sports agency, but only weeks later, as luck would have it, the company welcomed Glenn as a guest speaker for Black History Month.
Glenn began his legal career in 1977 in Cleveland and represented a host of elite NBA and NFL talent before founding the Business Of Success beyond Sports, or BOSS, program, a nonprofit that focuses on education, critical thinking and character development to prepare young athletes to lead prosperous lives.
Glenn tells a story about recruiting Clark Kellogg, who was drafted eighth overall by the Indiana Pacers in 1982, when agencies like IMG and ProServ dominated the space and at least one prominent agent, he said, was "almost like a slave owner, just running around buying up these black kids, offering them money."
Glenn didn't have a client. He had to set himself apart.
The corporate attorney did so by dropping on a desk with a loud thud the transcript of a deal he'd negotiated, bound in a volume about the size of two phone books.
"I was like, 'Clark, this is the last deal that I did. And you open that up, every word in here was negotiated,' " Glenn said. "Then I took out the NBA player contract. And put that on the table. And you couldn't hear a thing, because it was only four pages. And it's already printed. And all you have to do is fill in the blank with the salary. And I just asked, 'Any questions?'
"If you think I can negotiate this kind of a transaction with all of this paperwork, and you don't think I can fill in the blank over here, then you're not as smart as they tell me you are. And so I got Clark and the rest is history."
Ferrara seized the opportunity to introduce herself.
"She just bum rushed me," Glenn said, laughing.
Ferrara told Glenn she, too, had ties to Ohio, was a former Division I athlete and aspiring sports agent.
"The first thing I said was, 'Why?' " Glenn said. "I had retired and the game has changed. Kate spent more money getting this gentleman from Utah to this point than I spent for Clark Kellogg and Richard Dent and Reggie White combined."
Ferrara said she hoped to help athletes navigate through contract negotiations and their professional lives by securing the right marketing opportunities, encouraging charity, building generational wealth and long-lasting relationships.
Glenn said certification was the easy part.
Landing a client would be a problem.
"She's a beautiful woman," Glenn said, "and I told her that was going to be a challenge, just in that space. This was before #MeToo and all that, but just dealing with youngsters. It's a male-dominated business and I knew there was going to be a challenge to get guys to take her serious and not want a date."
Only four players selected in the first round of this year's NFL draft had a female agent as part of their representation team, according to information provided by the NFLPA.
"She said she was serious," Glenn said. "I said, 'I'll teach you what I know.' "
Strategy was paramount.
It'd be a tall task to break into the business by representing top talent, competing against the deep pockets of top agencies for college superstars.
But she needed to rep a player capable of making the pros.
"You can't make money," Glenn said, "if you represent somebody who doesn't make a team."
An athlete can easily cost an agent more than $50,000 from first contact to the player signing with a pro team, Tooson said. The expenses begin with travel and lodging to attend college games, followed by hiring trainers and nutritionists, corporate housing and a rental car, as well as any travel not provided by the combine.
"The real costs start from the time he declares," Tooson said, "and you are essentially their sole source of income until not even draft day -- until they receive their first check."
Ferrara learned this lesson the hard way, at one point representing six undrafted players.
None made a regular season NFL roster.
"So it cost her a lot of money ... " Glenn said. "My first client was Clark Kellogg, who was a lottery pick, and that's unusual. But here's how I approached it and I tried to get her to do the same thing: I would just target one guy, and he would be a guy that I know 100% is going to make it. She resisted that initially. But now she has come to see."
A teammate, an assist
Ferrara met Tooson through a mutual acquaintance at the 2019 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Tooson, a criminal defense and personal injury attorney who also lived in LA, was taking another run at repping athletes after more than a decade outside pro sports.
"It's just a terrible business," Tooson said. "It's a terrible business that is a passion of mine."
Tooson, who represents wide receiver N'Keal Harry, drafted last year out of Arizona State with the final pick in the first round by the New England Patriots, was struck by his conversation with Ferrara. The agents quickly found common ground.
"Hearing her talk regarding her similar passion for the industry," Tooson said, "how she cares about athletes' success just not on the football field, but how the measurement of an athlete's success is when they're done playing, what their life looks like, those all really resonated with me."
They discussed the merits of teaming up.
"Jamal is very creative," Ferrara said. "Every idea that you see pop up, every graphic, every fan giveaway, that's all Jamal. I don't even know how he thinks of these things. I'm more on the analytic side, the ins and outs. I knew which team needed running backs, which teams liked Zack and for what."
About a year earlier, Tooson had introduced himself to Moss in a private message on Instagram.
"I DM'ed him before his junior year and said, 'Hey, look, I'm interested in talking to you,' " Tooson said. "'Congratulations on all of your success. I've worked at All Pro Sports, which obviously had a legacy of running backs. Barry Sanders. Jerome Bettis. Eddie George. Representing a running back is unlike any other position. I think I can be of value.'
"His response, I'll never forget: 'You can talk to my mom. You can only call her once. You can talk to her for five minutes.' "
They hit it off.
"I liked his personality," Cassandra Moss said. "I liked the approach that he made. I had talked to a few other guys that were interested in (representing) Zack and it was more of a business aspect, and the way Jamal came across, the introduction was just totally different. I kind of felt like I knew him a little bit. He was more interested in the individual, how the running back's body is being used. He was more interested in the person and their well-being."
Zack Moss, the cousin of former NFL players Santana and Sinorice Moss, decommitted from Miami after the Hurricanes fired coach Al Golden. He followed two high school teammates to Utah and enjoyed a breakout year in 2017, when he became the starter and rushed for 1,173 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games.
Moss' relationship with Tooson solidified after he tore the meniscus in his right knee as a junior, ending his season with 1,096 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games. Moss was hurt in practice but gritted through it until his knee locked up in bed, requiring season-ending surgery.
Tooson remained loyal, while contact with other agents dropped off.
"It was really easy to communicate with him," Moss said. "He always made sure that my best interest was always kept first and made sure that I understood that he was working for me. More than anything, even before I was able to sign with him, just talking to him here and there, always checking in, having constant communication, it made me feel that this was a person and a team, ultimately, that I could work with."
Ferrara entered the picture and forged a strong relationship with Moss' mother and girlfriend while attending contests throughout his record-breaking senior season, when he rushed for 1,416 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games.
"We met Kate for the first time together," Santos-Gonzalez said. "Jamal was like, 'This is my partner.' And I really like Kate a lot, because she pays a lot of attention to detail. I feel like they balance each other so well. I might be a little biased, but I feel like she brought that woman's touch."
'Let them see'
Moss said hiring Ferrara and Tooson was a "no-brainer."
"Because you never know who you're working with nowadays in this world," Moss said, "and you don't want to get robbed, for lack of a better word, or things like that. Loyalty is a very big thing, especially going into this type of business. You want to make sure those people have your back."
There had never been an offseason quite like this.
Moss endured hours of waiting and medical tests during this year's combine, as doctors poked and prodded his surgically repaired knee and sprained shoulder. Moss then tweaked a hamstring during the vertical jump but continued to grind through drills, demonstrating his toughness if not peak athletic ability.
He intended to improve his 40 time at Utah's pro day, but it was canceled, sending Ferrara and Tooson on a mission to boost his draft stock.
"We were very intentional in the way we presented and marketed Zack to try to overcome those hurdles," Tooson said.
The agents and renowned trainer Travelle Gaines hosted a virtual pro day of their own. They recorded Moss running the 40 in 4.52 seconds, according to a laser timer, and forwarded the video to all 32 teams.
To quell talk among draft analysts about possible injury concerns, they passed a medical update to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who tweeted to his 7.8 million followers that Moss' surgically repaired knee "checked out well."
With NFL practice facilities shuttered, Moss had Zoom meetings with seven teams, including the Bills. He'd been prepped for these with mock interviews before the combine, where he had to make a strong impression in a short amount of time. Interviews were limited to 18 minutes with each team.
"Be professional but let your guard down," Ferrara said she told him, the one-time student becoming the instructor. "You don't have to act for them. They're drafting you as an individual, so let them see your personality."
