You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All eyes focused on Bills' third-ranked defense
NFL

All eyes focused on Bills' third-ranked defense

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Kings Rockets Basketball

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds tackles Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during the AFC wild card round Jan. 4 in Houston. 

 Eric Christian Smith, Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills had the NFL's third-ranked defense last season.

With most of the starters returning, they figure to have the talent to remain at least that strong this year.

But linebacker Tremaine Edmunds knows it will take much more to maintain, or exceed, that lofty status. That's because every opponent will be looking to make its mark at the expense of Buffalo's defenders.

“Yeah, I think anytime you’re at the top, you’ve got a target on your back," Edmunds said during a Zoom press conference Tuesday.

With that in mind, he and his defensive teammates are trying to make the most out of the work they're doing at training camp. For now, it is meetings and walk-through practices. Contact drills won't begin for nearly two weeks and there are no preseason games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But as far as Edmunds is concerned, each day, even under less than ideal circumstances, presents an opportunity to meet the challenge of ranking at or near the top of the NFL.

"It's really about us just coming out every day and getting better," Edmunds said. "I mean, it’s as simple as that. We have a different team; it's not the same defense we had last year, so I think guys have to understand that, first, and I think that's where it starts. Each year is going to bring new opportunities and each year is going to bring new challenges, so we just have to take advantage of every opportunity we have this year.

"And the No. 1 opportunity is what we do here at the building, at that facility, and that’s working on our craft and coming out every day with the mindset to get better. And from there, everything will take care of itself. We can't worry about what happens outside, what everybody thinks about this defense because, in our minds, we just know we’ve just got to get better every time we step on the field.”

Even without contact drills, Edmunds said meaningful work is being accomplished. In fact, he said there are advantages to bodies not colliding that go beyond social-distancing protocols to help prevent players from being infected with the virus.

“I'm a fan on the walk-throughs," Edmunds said. "I think it's a period to actually get better, but not be as taxing on your body. And if you do walk-throughs the right way, you could definitely get better with them and actually take care of your body and be (healthier). ... When we come here to walk-through, it’s a period for us all to get better and everybody has something they need to work on that you can work on during walk-through speed.

"Everything doesn’t have to be a straight practice, straight physical stuff. Football is also a mental sport, so with the walk-throughs, it's just about us going through everything we have to do, mental-wise, and getting everything handled that way.”

With no offseason workouts at NFL team facilities, players had to find their own means of trying to stay sharp and prepare for camp. Members of the Bills' defense gathered in Virginia for workouts Edmunds described as being "very beneficial for everybody. Not just the new guys, but the old guys as well because when you're away from it for so long, sometimes we tend for forget some things."

“It was great, we had a great turnout," Edmunds said. "… We did social distance, we did make sure we protected ourselves. We weren’t just out there and careless. … I'm glad everybody was safe out there and it was a good time.”

Edmunds also did his traditional offseason strength and conditioning work with his two brothers, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell and Steelers running back Trey. His mother, Felicia, a former college track athlete, coached her sons through the workouts.

Edmunds said the extra time they worked together due to the shutting down of their respective team facilities made it the best of his offseason training with his brothers.

“Not just with them, I had my mom out there and she was just killing us," Edmunds said. "We were out there with a mission to get better. The conversations we had with each other were, ‘We don't know what's going to happen, but we're going to be ready when the time comes.’ So we stayed pushing each other.

“It was a lot of dog days out there, a lot of days when we were like, ‘Man, we’ve got this again today?’ Or, ‘I'm tired today.’ But, I mean, it's just about the motivation. You’ve got to think about what motivates you and, truth be told, we motivated each other out there. If one of us was down, we had the other two to look on to build us up."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for coronavirus
Football

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles coach Doug Pederson tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantining at home Sunday night, the team confirmed in a statement. "We received confirmation this evening that head coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read. "Pederson is asymptomatic and doing well. He is currently in self-quarantine and in communication with the team's ...

How the NFL is preparing for training camps in a pandemic-restricted world, from expedited COVID-19 tests to securing team facilities
Football

How the NFL is preparing for training camps in a pandemic-restricted world, from expedited COVID-19 tests to securing team facilities

  • Updated

CHICAGO - Testing, testing. 1-2-3. Testing. Welcome to NFL training camps in 2020. In this new pandemic-restricted world, all 32 teams are rapidly adapting to increase the safety of their work environments and prevent a spread of COVID-19 from significantly disrupting the season. "We know this is going to be challenging," said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer. "And we've said ...

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and partners buy XFL for $15 million
Football

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and partners buy XFL for $15 million

  • Updated

The Rock is now an owner of the XFL. Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson has teamed with business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital, a private investment firm run by former Goldman Sachs executive Gerry Cardinale, to buy the spring football league that filed for bankruptcy in April. The partnership has acquired XFL parent company Alpha Entertainment LLC for $15 million ...

Nick Canepa: NFL embarking on journey through COVID-infested waters with little chance to reach Super Bowl
Football

Nick Canepa: NFL embarking on journey through COVID-infested waters with little chance to reach Super Bowl

It's been 2,000 years since one person calmed the Tempest. This time it will take many villages, many men and women of a lower authority, and many brains to overcome those who obviously don't have any. As NFL teams board their ships and head into training camps on rough, impossibly predictable seas, there is no person, man or woman, around now to quickly flatten the invisible swell, or build a ...

Football

Jamal Adams trade: NY Jets GM Joe Douglas explains the deal, defends his negotiations

It wasn't about the noise coming from the month or social media accounts of Jamal Adams. It was all about the draft picks coming from Seattle. That's the message New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas pushed on Monday, when he explained why he sent his best player, Adams, to the Seahawks in a blockbuster trade that included two first-round picks coming back to the Jets. "It really was our ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News