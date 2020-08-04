All eyes focused on Bills' third-ranked defense

The Buffalo Bills had the NFL's third-ranked defense last season.
With most of the starters returning, they figure to have the talent to remain at least that strong this year.
But linebacker Tremaine Edmunds knows it will take much more to maintain, or exceed, that lofty status. That's because every opponent will be looking to make its mark at the expense of Buffalo's defenders.
“Yeah, I think anytime you’re at the top, you’ve got a target on your back," Edmunds said during a Zoom press conference Tuesday.
With that in mind, he and his defensive teammates are trying to make the most out of the work they're doing at training camp. For now, it is meetings and walk-through practices. Contact drills won't begin for nearly two weeks and there are no preseason games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But as far as Edmunds is concerned, each day, even under less than ideal circumstances, presents an opportunity to meet the challenge of ranking at or near the top of the NFL.
"It's really about us just coming out every day and getting better," Edmunds said. "I mean, it’s as simple as that. We have a different team; it's not the same defense we had last year, so I think guys have to understand that, first, and I think that's where it starts. Each year is going to bring new opportunities and each year is going to bring new challenges, so we just have to take advantage of every opportunity we have this year.
"And the No. 1 opportunity is what we do here at the building, at that facility, and that’s working on our craft and coming out every day with the mindset to get better. And from there, everything will take care of itself. We can't worry about what happens outside, what everybody thinks about this defense because, in our minds, we just know we’ve just got to get better every time we step on the field.”
Even without contact drills, Edmunds said meaningful work is being accomplished. In fact, he said there are advantages to bodies not colliding that go beyond social-distancing protocols to help prevent players from being infected with the virus.
“I'm a fan on the walk-throughs," Edmunds said. "I think it's a period to actually get better, but not be as taxing on your body. And if you do walk-throughs the right way, you could definitely get better with them and actually take care of your body and be (healthier). ... When we come here to walk-through, it’s a period for us all to get better and everybody has something they need to work on that you can work on during walk-through speed.
"Everything doesn’t have to be a straight practice, straight physical stuff. Football is also a mental sport, so with the walk-throughs, it's just about us going through everything we have to do, mental-wise, and getting everything handled that way.”
With no offseason workouts at NFL team facilities, players had to find their own means of trying to stay sharp and prepare for camp. Members of the Bills' defense gathered in Virginia for workouts Edmunds described as being "very beneficial for everybody. Not just the new guys, but the old guys as well because when you're away from it for so long, sometimes we tend for forget some things."
“It was great, we had a great turnout," Edmunds said. "… We did social distance, we did make sure we protected ourselves. We weren’t just out there and careless. … I'm glad everybody was safe out there and it was a good time.”
Edmunds also did his traditional offseason strength and conditioning work with his two brothers, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell and Steelers running back Trey. His mother, Felicia, a former college track athlete, coached her sons through the workouts.
Edmunds said the extra time they worked together due to the shutting down of their respective team facilities made it the best of his offseason training with his brothers.
“Not just with them, I had my mom out there and she was just killing us," Edmunds said. "We were out there with a mission to get better. The conversations we had with each other were, ‘We don't know what's going to happen, but we're going to be ready when the time comes.’ So we stayed pushing each other.
“It was a lot of dog days out there, a lot of days when we were like, ‘Man, we’ve got this again today?’ Or, ‘I'm tired today.’ But, I mean, it's just about the motivation. You’ve got to think about what motivates you and, truth be told, we motivated each other out there. If one of us was down, we had the other two to look on to build us up."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!