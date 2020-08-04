All eyes focused on Bills' third-ranked defense

"And the No. 1 opportunity is what we do here at the building, at that facility, and that’s working on our craft and coming out every day with the mindset to get better. And from there, everything will take care of itself. We can't worry about what happens outside, what everybody thinks about this defense because, in our minds, we just know we’ve just got to get better every time we step on the field.”

Even without contact drills, Edmunds said meaningful work is being accomplished. In fact, he said there are advantages to bodies not colliding that go beyond social-distancing protocols to help prevent players from being infected with the virus.

“I'm a fan on the walk-throughs," Edmunds said. "I think it's a period to actually get better, but not be as taxing on your body. And if you do walk-throughs the right way, you could definitely get better with them and actually take care of your body and be (healthier). ... When we come here to walk-through, it’s a period for us all to get better and everybody has something they need to work on that you can work on during walk-through speed.

"Everything doesn’t have to be a straight practice, straight physical stuff. Football is also a mental sport, so with the walk-throughs, it's just about us going through everything we have to do, mental-wise, and getting everything handled that way.”