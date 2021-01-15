Allen, Jackson set for playoff showdown as Bills host Ravens

Allen benefitted from spending three years being groomed by offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, and the influx of talent brought in by GM Brandon Beane. The most notable addition this offseason was acquiring Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota.

Much like Jackson, Allen prefers putting the past behind him and focusing on the next challenge.

And yet, he remembered his encounter with Harbaugh, and noted how the two laughed about it the following April when they bumped into each other at The Masters.

"My first game, yeah. I've changed a lot since then. My mannerisms and my temper's a little different than it was back in the day," Allen said. "I don't forget those days. They've helped me get to where I am."

PLAYOFF MODE

Baltimore has been playing with a win-or-done urgency since early December, following a 1-4 skid that dropped it to 6-5.

The Ravens were depleted by a COVID-19 outbreak in a 19-14 loss at Pittsburgh before reeling off six consecutive wins.

"We've had our backs against the wall since the Pittsburgh game," Harbaugh said. "I really think our guys have handled everything exceptionally well."

NO MOSS