Allen mum on playing in Bills' upcoming preseason game

Josh Allen would much prefer to be throwing to Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders.
That’s not possible for the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback at the moment, however, as Diggs is out of the lineup with a knee injury and Sanders has been a part-time participant in team drills as he works through a foot injury.
What’s resulted has been more reps for the wide receivers behind them – which might not be such a bad thing.
“We know ‘Stef’ and ‘E’ when they get back and when they're ready to go, they're going to go out there and do what they always do,” Allen said Monday after the 14th practice of training camp. “That's why they've played in this league for so long. But getting some reps with these other guys and just seeing what they can do, feeling their body language, throwing different types of balls to them and just figuring out what best suits their game … it's been good.”
One of those receivers who has taken advantage is Jake Kumerow. Allen joked Monday that Kumerow is his favorite receiver, because 100% of their completions – well, one completion – went for a touchdown last year against Denver.
“We’ll try to keep that thing rolling,” Allen said. Kumerow “comes to practice every day and he just puts his head down and he works, doesn't talk a whole lot. But he is the definition of a gamer, like get in the game and do whatever it takes. … He's a big-body receiver, he uses his physical tools. He's just a guy that you root for, too. He's just so nice and so humble and a guy that just wants to do his job for this team.”
Kumerow has gone from a player thought to be squarely on the roster bubble to one who looks to have a good chance to make the team. Perhaps that doesn’t happen if Sanders and Diggs take their usual allotment of reps.
“We have a lot of really, really good football players on this team,” Allen said. “It's awesome to be around the type of environment that we have going here and I think everybody would attest to that, as well.”
Allen spread the ball around Monday a good deal. One of the nicest connections of the practice came during 1-on-1 drills, when he hooked up with rookie speedster Marquez Stevenson, who got behind cornerback Siran Neal.
During team work, Allen looked slot receiver Cole Beasley’s way a lot of the time, as is custormary, but also completed passes to Kumerow, Isaiah McKenzie, tight end Dawson Knox and second-year receiver Gabriel Davis for a would-be touchdown – one that was challenged by the defense for potentially being out of bounds.
As for the upcoming second preseason game against Chicago on Saturday, Allen said he has not been informed by the coaching staff yet if he’ll play.
“I love playing. I want to be out there with my teammates,” Allen said. “But if I don’t, I don’t and I get to sit back and watch my other teammates make some plays and get some tape out there. Yeah, I have no say whether I play or not.”
Allen has looked exceptionally sharp in training camp, so there is a compelling case to be made to hold him out of the preseason entirely to reduce the potential risk of injury. The quarterback, though, said there is still some value to appearing in exhibition games.
“The soreness you feel after a game, especially game one, is so different than practice,” he said. “Whether you take one hit or 100 hits, you wake up that next morning and you’re like, ‘all right, I haven’t felt like that in a while. Eventually throughout the season you kind of get used to it and you know what to expect, but it kind of jumps on you after that first game.”
Corner competition continues: The competition between Dane Jackson and Levi Wallace to be the Bills’ starting cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White is still not settled. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Monday that the team needs “more views” and that the second preseason game against Chicago on Saturday will aid in the decision-making process.
“We feel really good about where Dane is, we feel good about where Levi is, and we still want to make sure we have good quality depth at that corner spot,” Frazier said. “Levi has had a terrific camp. Dane has done some good things as well, but we need to continue this process.”
Wallace started against the Lions in the preseason opener.
“It seems every year we're talking through that about this time of the year and he continues to prevail,” Frazier said. “He made a play in that ball game on Friday night in the end zone, that was a heck of a play. That was a really good throw by the quarterback, a place where you would think only the receiver is going to have a chance to make this play and somehow Levi times it up, gets his hand on the ball and he's done that for us.
“He’s been a guy, when the pressure’s on he's made some plays for us. His attitude has been terrific. We have a lot of confidence in him and he's battling, he and Dane are both battling for the spot and we'll see how it all plays out.”
Other key players back at practice: In addition to Diggs, the rest of the Bills not practicing Monday included: Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (knee), running back Antonio Williams (stinger), running back Christian Wade (shoulder), guard Forrest Lamp (calf) and tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot). Linebacker Marquel Lee remains on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list.
Running back Zack Moss (hamstring) and left tackle Dion Dawkins both participated in team work Monday. Dawkins is working his way back from being on the Covid-19 list.
“It was fun out there today, him moving around,” Allen said. “I know he’s getting back into the swing of things and just trying to get his body right. It took a toll on him, but he’s good now and he’s out here. He was very focused today. I saw that out of him. That was a good sign obviously, him coming out here and understanding his job and getting to work. I freaking love that guy so it’s awesome to have him back out.”