 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFL

Analysis: Bills' schedule is tougher, but still not among the toughest

  • 0
Packers Bills Football

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, greets the Packers' Aaron Rodgers prior to a preseason game Aug. 28. 2021 in Orchard Park. 

 Adrian Kraus, Associated Press

Remember when the Buffalo Bills played at 1 p.m. Sunday almost every week for about 10 years in a row?

Those days are long gone.

The Bills’ 2022 schedule is loaded with marquee matchups and tough games. There are at least six national television games – five prime-time night contests, plus a Thanksgiving game in Detroit. Another late-season game could get flexed to the evening. There are only seven 1 p.m. Sunday games.

The Bills’ schedule is tougher than last year. Guaranteed. Why? Last year, the Bills played the easiest schedule in the NFL, according to many metrics, including the Sharp Football analytics.

The Bills’ offense faced the sixth easiest schedule of defenses last year, based on points allowed. The Bills’ defense faced the easiest schedule of offenses based on both points allowed and yards allowed.

Based on the latest over-under win totals for each team set by Las Vegas oddsmakers, the Bills will face the 17th toughest schedule in 2022. The over-under win total for the Bills is 11.5 games.

People are also reading…

Of course, it is impossible to project with certainty any team’s fortunes. The difficulty forecast usually holds true for the teams at the top three to five and bottom three to five. Everything in the middle tends to fluctuate.

But the Bills are mostly avoiding the two toughest divisions – the AFC West and the NFC West. Seven of those eight teams (minus Seattle) have loaded up on talent in the offseason and look formidable. Those two divisions also face each other in the intra-conference crossover this year.

That’s part of the reason Kansas City has the toughest schedule in the league. The teams in the west are going to beat up on each other. It’s going to be very tough for Kansas City to get home-field advantage for the playoffs this year.

Another thing to keep in mind: While the Bills’ schedule is tougher this year, the same is true for AFC East rivals New England, Miami and the New York Jets. They’re playing largely the same teams as the Bills.

Here’s a closer analysis of the schedule:

Upsides

• The season opener was the best possible date for the Bills to travel to Los Angeles. There is no short week coming back from the West Coast, because the Bills have 11 days until their next game, the Monday night home opener. Furthermore, the Rams have had considerably more offensive overhaul than the Bills, losing two starting receivers and two star offensive linemen. Better to get them early.

• Playing Tennessee early also probably is better than playing them later in the season. The Titans traded away their most dynamic receiving weapon, A.J. Brown. They signed Robert Woods from the Rams. They drafted big Treylon Burks in the first round. Better to play Burks in his second pro game, before he gets more adapted to the Titans’ offense. The Titans are breaking in a couple newcomers on the offensive line. Better to face them early, too.

• The Bills don’t have a three-game road trip and don’t play both their first two games or their last two games on the road. Those are three schedule features coaches dislike. The Bills have had only two three-game road trips this millennium (in 2001 and 2015).

• The Dolphins have a rugged three-game road trip late in the season – at the 49ers, at the Chargers, at Buffalo. Brutal, and it’s good for the Bills they get the Fish in the third game of the trip. The other teams with three-game road trips are the Chiefs, Eagles, Packers and Falcons.

• The Bills don’t face any team coming off a bye week. After Buffalo’s Week 7 bye, the Bills face Green Bay, which will be in the middle of a three-game road trip. That’s one of three games in which the Bills have the “rest advantage.” The other two are the Tennessee game and the Chiefs game (Kansas City plays on Monday night the week before).

• The Bills have an eight-game stretch after the game against Green Bay in which they could go on a 7-1 run.

• The Bills have a tough turnaround in going to Detroit for Thanksgiving Day. But if you had to pick the Bills to have one team to face on the shortest week of the schedule, the rebuilding Lions would be it.

Downsides

• The first six weeks of the schedule before the bye is a tough stretch, and it’s seven straight, counting Green Bay. The first six include games vs. three elite foes (the Rams, Titans and Chiefs). There are road games at Miami, which is fed up with losing to Josh Allen, and at Baltimore, a physical team with a strong roster. It’s up in the air whether Mitch Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett will be the QB when Pittsburgh visits. But as we saw in last year’s opener, the Steelers’ defense is no picnic. The Bills need to be 3-3 going into their bye week. If they’re 4-2 or better, they will be in great shape in the overall AFC race.

• Road games on a short week are tough. The Bills have one in Week 3 at Miami after playing against a physical foe, Tennessee, on a Monday night. The Dolphins have a new head coach and new offensive coordinator. Probably better to get an early season game against them. That’s one of two games in which the Bills have a “rest disadvantage.” The other is the regular-season finale vs. New England, which comes after a Monday night game at Cincinnati.

• The Bills get Cleveland late in the year, presumably when new quarterback Deshaun Watson is back from NFL suspension. The Browns are one of the scary “darkhorse” Super Bowl candidates because they have a talent-laden defense, a power running game and now an elite QB. Remember the Bills’ 41-15 loss to the Colts’ last season? If the Bills play a sub-par game, the Browns have the kind of power team that could put that kind of pasting on Buffalo. The weather in Orchard Park on Nov. 20 will be big.

• New England figures to rely on a power-running game again. Both meetings with the Patriots are late, Dec. 1 and Jan. 7 or 8. Bad weather could be an equalizer for the Pats, as it was last year in Buffalo in the regular season.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Giants release veteran cornerback James Bradberry

Giants release veteran cornerback James Bradberry

The New York Giants have released veteran cornerback James Bradberry. A starter for the team the past two seasons, including making the Pro Bowl in 2020, Bradberry is a salary cap casualty. He would have been a $21.9 million cap hit, so cutting him Monday will save about $10 million. The team can designate him a post-June 1 release and save another $1.5 million on the cap for 2022. The Giants attempted to trade the 28-year-old Bradberry, but his salary was an obstacle they couldn’t overcome.

Dan Ventrelle out as Raiders team president

Dan Ventrelle out as Raiders team president

Las Vegas Raiders team President Dan Ventrelle has left the organization less than a year after taking the job. Owner Mark Davis announced in a statement that Ventrelle “is no longer with the Raiders organization” but divulged no details around the decision. Ventrelle took over as team president on an interim basis last July after Marc Badain resigned. Ventrelle was promoted to the full-time role after the season ended.

Rams to host Bills to open NFL season; Broncos at Seattle

Rams to host Bills to open NFL season; Broncos at Seattle

To the Super Bowl winner goes the spoils of opening the entire schedule at home. So the Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Sept. 8, to begin the 2022 season. It’s a juicy matchup of the team generally considered the title favorite by oddsmakers in the Bills traveling to SoFi Stadium, where the Rams won the championship over Cincinnati in February.

Falcons release RB Mike Davis after disappointing season

Falcons release RB Mike Davis after disappointing season

After a disappointing season with his hometown team, running back Mike Davis has been released by the Atlanta Falcons. The move was not surprising after Davis rushed for just 503 yards and three touchdowns last season. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry. The Falcons signaled they were moving in a different direction by drafting BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round. They also re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson, who became one of the team’s biggest offensive playmakers lining up at both running back and receiver. In addition to those moves, the Falcons signed Damien Williams to compete for playing time.

Lawson feeling good, eager to join Jets' D-line 'monsters'

Lawson feeling good, eager to join Jets' D-line 'monsters'

Carl Lawson was the talk of training camp for the New York Jets last summer. The powerful defensive end seemed to be in the backfield on every play while providing an exciting glimpse of what could be. A torn Achilles tendon in a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers last August left the Jets wondering what could’ve been. Lawson is feeling healthy but remains on the comeback trail. He expects to be back on the field when training camp begins in late July. He's excited about the Jets' revamped defense and says the deep line is a breeding ground for monsters. 

Jets sign Sauce Gardner, first of 3 first-round draft picks

Jets sign Sauce Gardner, first of 3 first-round draft picks

The New York Jets signed cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner to a fully guaranteed four-year deal worth $38.7 million. He is the first of the team’s seven draft picks to get under contract. The team announced the signing Saturday after the second day of rookie minicamp, where Gardner and the rest of the Jets’ draft picks along with undrafted free agents are practicing as pros for the first time. The deal for the No. 4 overall pick last week includes a $25.3 million signing bonus and has a standard fifth-year option. The Jets say he Gardner becomes the team's fastest first-rounder to sign his rookie deal in the last 40 years. 

Washington coach Ron Rivera wins George Halas Award

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, who had cancer and made a full recovery, has been selected as the 2022 George Halas Award recipient by the Professional Football Writers of America. The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed. The award is named for Halas, a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who was associated with the Chicago Bears and NFL from their inception in 1920 until his death in 1983 as an owner, manager, player and promoter. Rivera, who has battled squamous cell carcinoma, is the fourth member of the Washington franchise to receive the honor from the PFWA and the second in as many years, joining Billy Kilmer (1976), Pat Fischer (1978) and Alex Smith (2021).

Jets' draft picks being eased in, but expect to make impacts

Jets' draft picks being eased in, but expect to make impacts

Robert Saleh refuses to put any pressure on the New York Jets’ top draft picks. Now’s not the time for that. But the team’s first four picks in cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, defensive end Jermaine Johnson and running back Breece Hall could all have significant impacts on the franchise immediately and for years to come. The Jets got their first look at their newest draft picks as their three-day rookie minicamp kicked off on Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News