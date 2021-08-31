AP Exclusive: Bills propose 60,000-seat stadium by 2027

ORCHARD PARK — The Buffalo Bills' proposed new $1.4 billion stadium would include about 60,000 seats and 60 suites, The Associated Press has learned.

The Bills' proposal includes a timeline for construction with a completion date pegged for no later than 2027 based on how quickly a deal can be struck, a person with direct knowledge of the documents presented to state and county officials told the AP on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been made public.

The team's current lease expires in July 2023 and would be extended until the new facility is opened, should the project be approved by the state of New York and Erie County.

The proposed capacity is about 12,000 seats less than the Bills' current facility, now called Highmark Stadium, which was built in 1973. The new venue would not include a roof, but it would be designed so that a majority of the seats would be protected from the elements, the person said.

The team initially considered a larger stadium with a price-tag of $1.6 billion before making a decision to shrink the project, the person said.

Discussions between the the Bills' parent company, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, and government officials opened in late May, with the parties holding an on-site tour at the Bills' aging home last week.