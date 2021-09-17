Auburn football's win streak snapped by Whitesboro

It had been a long time since the Auburn football team had tasted defeat, almost two years, when the Maroons lost in the state quarterfinals 49-13 to Rye on Nov. 15, 2019.

Since then Auburn had won seven straight, a perfect 5-0 record last spring and a 2-0 start this season. But the winning streak ended on Friday night as Whitesboro beat the visiting Maroons 23-6.

"We know we have a target on our back," Auburn head coach Dave Moskov said. "We played flat tonight."

Auburn failed to score a touchdown on offense and its only touchdown came on Isaiah Parkman's 61-yard interception return in the first quarter that tied the game at 6-6.

Whitesboro scored a touchdown in the second quarter to lead 13-7 at the half. Neither team could score in the third quarter and the Warriors put it away in the fourth period with a safety and a touchdown.

"We made a lot of mistakes tonight that put us in a hole," Moskov said. "We couldn't get into a rhythm on offense."

Eli Benson led the Maroons in rushing with 75 yards on 10 carries and quarterback DeSean Strachan added 27 yards on 10 carries. Auburn finished with 113 yards on the ground on 24 carries. In the air, Strachan completed four of nine passes for 44 yards.