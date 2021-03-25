 Skip to main content
Bills agree to sign RB Matt Breida to 1-year contract
Bills agree to sign RB Matt Breida to 1-year contract

Fans during the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

ORCHARD PARK — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign running back Matt Breida to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Breida has four years of NFL experience and was a free agent after spending last season with the Miami Dolphins. He was limited to 254 yards rushing and 96 receiving in 12 games, including one start, on a Dolphins team that had difficulty establishing a running game.

In Buffalo, Breida joins a backfield that sputtered behind the tandem of Devin Singletary and rookie Zack Moss last season. Though the Bills relied mostly on their Josh Allen-led passing attack, the running game still had difficulty finding its rhythm by failing to top 100 yards 10 times including the playoffs.

Breida spent his first three seasons in San Francisco, where he averaged 5 yards per carry. He combined for 1,902 yards rushing and six touchdowns, plus 561 yards receiving and four TDs.

