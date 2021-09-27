Bills' Allen-led attack finds swagger in rout of Washington

The eruption came during a week in which Allen acknowledged he was unhappy with his first two outings. Asked whether he needs to be more self-critical every week, Allen laughed and said, "Maybe."

"I just care so much about my teammates. And my biggest fear is letting them down," said the fourth-year starter who signed a six-year, $258 million contract extension last month.

He also cares for his coaches — offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, in particular. Daboll was in mourning after his grandmother died Wednesday, motivating Allen to provide the coach a lift.

Allen's production against Washington was eerily similar to a 44-34 win over Seattle 13 months ago, when Daboll consoled the quarterback following the death of his grandmother.

Allen had four TDs (three passing, one rushing) against the Seahawks. His 263 yards passing against Washington in the first half on Sunday were the most since he had 282 against Seattle in the opening two quarters.

The entire offense was driven.

"This one was for Brian Daboll," left tackle Dion Dawkins said. "He puts a lot of love and faith in us, and we went out there and did this thing for him."

WHAT'S WORKING