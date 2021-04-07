Bills' Allen: vaccine decision should be personal choice

BUFFALO — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still debating whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and believes the decision be left to a personal choice.

Allen shared his views during an hour-long interview on The Ringer podcast hosted by Kyle Brandt on Wednesday, when asked about the NFL not mandating its players be vaccinated.

"I think everybody should have a choice to do it and not to do it," Allen said, speaking by video from his offseason home in California.

"You get in this tricky situation now where if you do mandate that, that's kind of going against what our Constitution says, and the freedom to kind of express yourself one way or the other," he added. "I think we're at a time where that's getting a lot harder to do. I don't know, everybody should have that choice."

Allen's comments come at a time President Joe Biden pushed up a deadline to April 19 for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines, while warning Americans the nation is not yet out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic.