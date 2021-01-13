Bills brace for run-dominant, Lamar Jackson-led Ravens

ORCHARD PARK — Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes feels as if he's back at TCU, where the Horned Frogs would open training camp prepping for the read-option offense to squeeze in extra time for what had been their annual meeting against Air Force.

"Given all the misdirection, and the quarterback having the option to pull the ball and run, it feels a little like college," Hughes said Wednesday, referring to Buffalo preparing to host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC divisional playoff on Saturday. "I guess playing in the Mountain West for me has its upside."

There are, of course, a few big differences he readily acknowledged by noting the Bills (14-3) have less than a week to prepare for the NFL's top-ranked running attack, and Jackson is unlike any quarterback Hughes has seen at any level.

"Just his quickness, his agility, I think he's a a little bit more agile than your Kyler Murray, and probably a little bit more speedy as well," Hughes said, comparing Jackson to Murray, the Arizona starter. "Whenever you've got somebody that dynamic, you need bodies, you need population just to keep him contained. He's like a bolt of electricity. You don't want to let that out."

Jackson, the NFL's MVP last season, has been on a tear since spending a week on the reserve-COVID-19 list in late November.