Bills counting on improved defense to better contain Chiefs

McDermott acknowledged he has a difficult enough time sleeping worrying about how to contain the Chiefs' offense than to have to also concern himself with addressing outcomes he and his players can't change.

"I want them focused on this game," McDermott said Wednesday. "It's the next game, and we've got to continue to grow as a football team. I mean that. You can ask the team. That's what I shared with them this morning."

His players have bought in, including those on offense.

"Everybody wants to make this big deal about the AFC championship rematch, and I get that's what it is," quarterback Josh Allen said. "But it's a new year and this team's different than last year, and their team's different than last year."

Not entirely.

Buffalo returns 10 starters each on offense and defense from the team whose season ended at Kansas City in January, including receiver Stefon Diggs.

"Of course we hated the way that it ended last year. Anybody with any competitive nature would hate the way it ended," Diggs said. "What we're making it is the next game, and we got to come out and execute and play better than we did the last time we played them."

NOTES: Starting LB Matt Milano's status is uncertain after he missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Milano was also hurt in Buffalo's loss to the Chiefs in October, when Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had what still stands as a career-best 161 yards rushing. ... CB Tre'Davious White wore a non-contact jersey in practice because of a shoulder injury. ... S Jordan Poyer was limited in practice after missing last weekend with an injury to his left ankle.

