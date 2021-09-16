Bills, Dolphins agree: Their recent history doesn't matter

Division games always matter — there are only six of them — and this one looms perhaps a bit larger than most, particularly with this only being Week 2. The Dolphins were the only AFC East team to win last week, meaning they can move two games clear of Buffalo in the standings if they finally find a way to solve the Bills' hex over them.

"It's not a grudge match or nothing like that," Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. "Yeah, it's a division game so it's important, and it's the most important game of the year because it's the next one. But we're just going to have to prepare well. You can't think about anything else except the task at hand."

It's human nature to think that the Dolphins who endured that season-ending loss in western New York last January will want to avenge it on Sunday. But Bills quarterback Josh Allen said his team is in a similar position, not wanting to get off to an 0-2 start.

In short, both teams might have a little extra incentive.

"They're 1-0 and we're 0-1," Allen said. "We've got to focus on going into a hostile environment and trying to execute."

HOME OPENERS